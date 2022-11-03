Read full article on original website
pahomepage.com
Nittany Nation Gameday: Indiana Preview
After a disappointing loss to Ohio State, no. 15 Penn State heads to Indiana to play the Hoosiers. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week we go one-on-one with Blue White Illustrated’s Thomas Frank Carr, and go behind the scenes of Penn State’s flyover.
Allen-led run game dominates Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — Saturday was simply a business trip for the Nittany Lions, who came on the road and beat Indiana 45-14. It was the fourth time this season no. 15 Penn State put up 40+ points. Saturday was a windy day in Bloomington, so with a banged...
Diaz’s defense dazzles in Bloomington; team-record tackles for loss
BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — After being blown out at Michigan, Penn State’s defense put on a clinic on the road at Indiana, winning 45-14. Despite what the final score last week against Ohio State, that was a great outing for this defense and the unit carried that momentum on the road.
Pickett, Funk lead Penn State past Winthrop 93-68
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 23 points, Andrew Funk added 22 and Penn State opened the season with a school record 18 3-pointers and a 93-68 win over Winthrop on Monday. Myles Dread added 12 points and Seth Lundy had 10 for the Nittany Lions, who...
