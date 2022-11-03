ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pahomepage.com

Nittany Nation Gameday: Indiana Preview

After a disappointing loss to Ohio State, no. 15 Penn State heads to Indiana to play the Hoosiers. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week we go one-on-one with Blue White Illustrated’s Thomas Frank Carr, and go behind the scenes of Penn State’s flyover.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Allen-led run game dominates Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — Saturday was simply a business trip for the Nittany Lions, who came on the road and beat Indiana 45-14. It was the fourth time this season no. 15 Penn State put up 40+ points. Saturday was a windy day in Bloomington, so with a banged...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Pickett, Funk lead Penn State past Winthrop 93-68

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 23 points, Andrew Funk added 22 and Penn State opened the season with a school record 18 3-pointers and a 93-68 win over Winthrop on Monday. Myles Dread added 12 points and Seth Lundy had 10 for the Nittany Lions, who...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy