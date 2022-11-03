Read full article on original website
Democrats make final case to voters before midterms
The midterm elections are just days away and Democrats, including President Biden and former President Obama, are making their final case to voters. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four secretaries of state, Jena Griswold, Steve Simon, Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Shirley Weber, on the importance of Tuesday’s election as well as the threat from the GOP’s ongoing election denialism.Nov. 6, 2022.
As Trump misses Jan. 6 subpoena deadline, what happens now?
It was a few weeks ago when the Jan. 6 committee took the bold step of subpoenaing Donald Trump for testimony and documents. “In short,” the bipartisan panel told the Republican, “you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself.”
What accounts for the GOP 'candidate quality' crisis in 2022?
Rachel Maddow and a panel of her MSNBC colleagues talk about what Mitch McConnell called the "candidate quality" that could cost Republicans in their bid for Senate control, where that crisis of quality comes from, and whether it will even matter to voters.Nov. 8, 2022.
Joe: Obama’s vision competed with the lie Trump and Trumpists push
During a Saturday campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans for 'slash-and-burn politics' and reminded voters 'we could be better' before speaking about fundamental values. The Morning Joe panel discusses the effectiveness of Obama's message just ahead of the midterms.Nov. 7, 2022.
Trump’s DHS treated protesters like terrorists, report shows
In 2020, as racial justice activists took to the streets to protest the murder of George Floyd, then-President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans saw an opportunity to castigate the demonstrators and weaponize white anger over the protests as a means to take more violent action against the largely Black masses gathering in Floyd’s honor.
Election Day tests voters and voting systems amid election lies
Election Day this year is marked by concerns about further harassment and the potential for disruptions at polling places and at election offices where ballots will be tallied.
Trump supporters share conspiracy theories about the economy, January 6, and more
Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig join Yasmin Vossoughian to talk about their interactions with voters at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally this Saturday, including what his supporters had to say about the economy, January 6, and the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.Nov. 6, 2022.
Early voting in Georgia breaks records amid competitive Senate race
A record number of early votes have been cast in Georgia as the state faces a tight race for one of their Senate seats between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. NBC's Sahil Kapur discusses how the race for the Senate seat could face a December runoff election.Nov. 5, 2022.
Digging into Key Races ahead of the Midterm Elections
Camila DeChalus, Jim Dornan and Rohini Kosoglu discuss races in Pennsylvania and Arizona that could have a major impact on the nation’s future. They also dig into Trump’s potential plans to announce another run for president and how it could shift the political landscape.Nov. 5, 2022.
Joe: Republicans lose one election and suddenly they turn on the military
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., spoke out against the U.S. Military and the FBI on Friday while in Arizona. Joe Scarborough weighs in on Hawley's remarks.Nov. 7, 2022.
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.7.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In the final NBC News poll of the election cycle, Democrats narrowly lead Republicans among likely voters, 48% to 47%. Last month, it was the GOP ahead by an identical margin. * In the final Washington Post-ABC News...
Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party
It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose
Chris Hayes and an MSNBC panel talk about how right-wing media have set up Republicans to expect a "red wave" even though polling suggests a close election, and the upset anything but a red wave will cause on the right. Nov. 8, 2022.
Dead heat in key midterm election races, 43 million votes already cast
Note: Live coverage has ended. Please visit MSNBC's latest live blog for Election Day live updates and analysis. Voters will hit the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots in this year's high-stakes midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate are up for grabs — and American democracy itself may be on the line.
Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’
Former President Barack Obama makes his closing arguments ahead of Election Day and Donald Trump spends his last night of the campaign for Republican candidate for Senate JD Vance in Ohio who he previously accused of “kissing [his] ass.”Nov. 8, 2022.
Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy
With the midterms fast-approaching, anxiety over the future of our democracy is palpable. The warning flags that started to go up before Trump was even in office have burned up. Co-hosts of the podcast “Gaslit Nation” Sarah Kendzior and Andrea Chalupa discuss the state of our democracy and how we can remain resilient to the persistent lies and gaslighting tactics that the GOP has embraced.Nov. 6, 2022.
Republican abortion bans cast long political shadow
Alex Wagner and a panel of political insiders talk about the role of reproductive rights in driving voter behavior in the 2022 midterms and the long term impact of Republican abortion bans on U.S. politics.Nov. 8, 2022.
Bolduc looks to flip Senate seat in New Hampshire
A win by Republican Don Bolduc could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms
According to a new NBC News poll, 72 percent of voters say the country is headed in the wrong direction just two days ahead of the midterm elections. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down the numbers. Nov. 6, 2022.
The state of democracy
Former senator Evan Bayh gives his perspectives on political violence and election deniers twelve years after divisive politics pushed him to end his political career.Nov. 8, 2022.
