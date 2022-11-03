Read full article on original website
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Van Leeuween Ice Cream Makes a Sweet Start at its New Location in Denver
One of the most notorious ice cream shops has made its way to Denver! Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, is known for their high-quality ice cream made with the finest organic ingredients and vegan varieties. With delicious French ice cream flavors that dress the menu top to bottom, GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, got to do her own taste test and get an inside look at the iconic new spot in Larimer Square.
Children's Hospital patient brings smiles
November is national epilepsy awareness month and a patient with Children's Hospital Colorado, shared their story of courage to push through a rare diagnosis with FOX31 and Channel 2.
It’s Time to Ditch Your Glasses & Contacts: Icon Eyecare Breaks Down ‘EVO ICL Surgery’
It’s time to ditch the glasses and improve your eyesight! ‘Icon Eyecare,’ is Denver’s most trusted choice for corrective eye procedures. GDC’s Spencer Thomas got the chance to learn more about their advanced procedures including ‘EVO ICL’ surgery with Icon Eyecares Dr. Eva Kim.
Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed
Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion.
Denver Weather: Cool and Cloudy Sunday
Today will have passing clouds through the day with a breeze. Wind will not be as strong as Saturday but will still be around as well as through the midweek.
Loveland man arrested in connection to relative's carbon-monoxide-caused death
While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming discovery.
Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen's family is saying things aren't adding up.
