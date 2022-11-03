Read full article on original website
cbs19news
LEGO donation for UVA Children's Hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Little Bricks Charity donated 240 LEGO sets, which equals to roughly $6,000 worth of LEGOs, to the University of Virginia Children's Hospital on Monday. The overall goal of the organization is to give children an escape from their reality of being in the hospital. "I...
cbs19news
Start a Spark event at Eastwood Winery
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eastwood Winery made "Start a Spark" its fourth-quarter community partner this year. Start a Spark was started by a family in Central Virginia. It donates firewood to families in need in six Central Virginia counties to help heat their homes during the cold winters.
cbs19news
Brew and Buddy Run returns for sixth year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Paramount Theater is teaming up with a pair of local breweries again for a popular holiday event. The sixth annual Brew and Buddy Run will take place on Dec. 11. Paramount is working with Champion Brewing Company and Three Notch’d Brewing Company for the...
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
cbs19news
Bike ride raises money to help families in need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local man biked 140 miles to raise funds for bikes for low-income families on Nov. 6. Waking up to ride a bike from the steps of Capitol Hill all the way to Charlottesville was what Colin Gay had on his agenda for Sunday morning.
cbs19news
Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
cbs19news
Professional day to learn innovative ways of teaching
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Monticello High School hosts professional development for faculty and staff in Albemarle County. There were more than 100 sessions for teachers to learn innovative ways of teaching. Seth Kennard, the principal of Baker-Butler Elementary School, says research has found ways to help students take...
cbs19news
Annual Montpelier Hunt Races supports historical mansion
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Montpelier Hunt Races were held for the 87th year on Saturday. This event raises money for Montpelier to continue its mission as a nonprofit. There were 55 horses and a purse auction with more than $200,000 in purses this year. “Mrs. Scott loved...
cbs19news
Pilot tourism inclusivity and diversity program coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will be testing a new program that aims to support equity, diversity and inclusion in tourism. According to a release, Destinations International is launching its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion “Tourism for All” pilot in partnership with the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau and Tripadvisor.
cbs19news
Nature trail keeps pedestrians and bikers off the road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Civilian calls to improve bike and pedestrian safety in Charlottesville are only increasing, and one step forward is a new wooded trail that keeps pedestrians off busy roads. The Fifeville Trail connects four parts of town. It’s half a mile altogether and is split into...
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Local veteran's commitment to service remains strong
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Zikki Munyao has already given so much, but he isn't done yet. "My childhood dream was to be a soldier, and to also drive trucks," Munyao said. He chased that dream. Munyao came to the United States from Kenya and then joined the military. "I...
visitfarmville.com
An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway
From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
cbs19news
Webinar aims to address housing challenges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online discussion will be focused on certain housing challenges. The Charlottesville Area Alliance and AARP have teamed up with ECONorthwest for this webinar that will be held on Nov. 17. The topic will be housing challenges associated with promoting more diverse housing, especially middle...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run
A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
cbs19news
One killed in weekend crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on Tinkling Spring Road, just north of the intersection with Round Hill Drive. Police say a 1991 Ford...
NBC 29 News
High School Football Playoff Pairings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Class 5, Region D. #7 Albemarle (8-2) at #2 Mountain View (9-1) #7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) at #2 Louisa (10-0) #5 Amherst County (6-4) at #4 Orange County (8-2) #6 Western Albemarle (5-5) at #3 Salem (8-2) Class 3, Region C. #5 Turner Ashby (8-2) at...
Moms in prison have a new place to bond with their kids: 'Light in a dark place'
Some mothers incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County now have a new, less traumatic place to meet and bond with their children.
WHSV
Downtown Staunton gears up for holiday season with new businesses
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley is wrapping up fall programming, and it won’t be long until holiday celebrations and parades are in full swing. Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) just wrapped up a busy fall for the city, and winter is stacking up to be the same. “It’s...
He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book
There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
