PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price in India Rises to Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 44,990
PlayStation 5 is getting more expensive in India — by at least 10 percent. On Saturday, Sony India quietly updated the prices for both variants of Sony’s elusive next-gen console, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, on the Sony Center website ShopAtSC. The 4K Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 now costs Rs. 54,990, up 10 percent from its launch price of Rs. 49,990. Meanwhile, its disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition is getting even more expensive at Rs. 44,990, which represents a 12.5 percent increase on its launch price of Rs. 39,990. This is likely due to the soaring US Dollar (USD), which has affected nearly every part of society around the world. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment, but we hadn’t heard back at the time of publishing.
Google Cloud Is Running a Solana Validator, Blockchain Node Engine to Support SOL Chain Next Year – Bitcoin News
After Google Cloud announced that it would offer a product called the “Blockchain Node Engine” and further noted that Ethereum would be the first blockchain supported, the company revealed it was running a Solana validator on Nov. 5, 2022. Google said that the cloud division is currently working with Solana in order to bring the firm’s Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain.
A small, soft and ultrathin wireless electrotactile system
Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets are becoming increasingly advanced, enabling increasingly engaging and immersive digital experiences. To make VR and AR experiences even more realistic, engineers have been trying to create better systems that produce tactile and haptic feedback matching virtual content. Researchers at University of Hong...
Asian benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls...
Polygon (MATIC) Among Top Performers, Can It Sustain The Rally?
Popular Ethereum layer-2 token MATIC has surged over 17% in the last 24 hours, leading the crypto market in gains. Its price jumped from the previous day’s low of $0.815 to a local high of above $1. However, the price succeeded in breaking through the $1 barrier, settling at $1.13 at press time.
Intel to launch Sapphire Rapids on January 10, more details on paid software-based Xeon upgrades emerge
In brief: Intel’s 4th generation Xeon data center processors are finally approaching public release three years after the company initially announced them. More hints about arguably the new series’ most controversial feature have also emerged but important questions remain. Intel will hold a launch event for its next-generation...
Apple reportedly wants to swap the ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase for just ‘Siri’
Apple’s looking to change Siri’s trigger phrase from “Hey Siri,” to just “Siri,” according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This means you would just need to say “Siri” followed by a command to activate the smart assistant. As noted...
Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — It was a total loss — the type that is usually glossed over in big impersonal statistics like $40 billion in damage from this summer's Pakistan floods that put one-third of the nation underwater. “We lost everything, our home and our...
Implementing monocular visual-tactile sensors for robust manipulation
Tactile perception is essential information for humans perceiving the world physically. And tactile sensing plays an important role in improving the performance of planning and control for a robotic manipulator, so as to achieve complex robotic manipulations. Although there have been various approaches to achieving a tactile sensor, the visual-tactile...
Holoride In-Car VR Entertainment Launches In Germany
Welcome to the Motorverse. Yesterday, holoride announced the launch of its in-vehicle VR entertainment system in Germany. Those with select Audi vehicles can purchase the company’s Pioneers’ Pack, which includes everything you need to transform your car into an “always-in-motion virtual space” where you can play games, browse the web, and more.
Twitter Blue Price Rises to $7.99, Now Gives Subscribers a Blue Tick for Verification, Fewer Ads
Twitter has pushed out an update for its iOS app which introduces the new revamped Twitter Blue subscription that new owner and CEO Elon Musk has been promoting through his own tweets. Most interestingly, Twitter Blue subscribers will automatically get a blue checkmark badge on their profiles, which used to be given only to the verified accounts of corporates, celebrities, and public figures. Now, the “blue tick” will be something Twitter users have to pay for. The price of Twitter Blue has risen to $7.99 per month in the US from $4.99, and Musk has indicated that this will be scaled to purchasing power in other countries. According to the iOS app update’s release notes, the new ‘Twitter Blue with verification’ will first be available in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.
Bitcoin, Ether Hold Ground While Altcoins Stay Resilient Even as Macro Developments Unfold
Bitcoin value has lingered lower on Thursday as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided with bulls successfully defending support at $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.55 lakh) while bears have reinforced resistance at $20,550 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh). As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is up by 0.98 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,400 (roughly Rs. 16.88 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,295 (roughly Rs. 17.62 lakh), which is 0.44 percent lesser than what the crypto asset was valued on Thursday morning.
The best travel destinations for outdoor enthusiasts – A Luxury Travel Blog
By Efrat Sagi-Ofir on Nov 03, 2022 in Adventure Travel, Africa, Argentina, Asia, Central America, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Europe, Iceland, Indonesia, New Zealand, North America, Oceania, Regions, South Africa, South America, Speciality Travel, Switzerland, USA, Western Europe. If you love being outdoors among nature, you probably also prefer vacations that...
AI@ ‘22 Event: Google Unveils New AI Projects, and Sony Has New VR Headset
At the AI@’22 event this week, the loudest noise came from Google lab, and Sony will roll out a new VR headset. And while we talk of Google in covering the event, it may pain some of us to think that Google again is killing its own app. New...
BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback
While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin. The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume...
Apple’s reportedly building an advertising network around its Major League Soccer deal
Apple’s building an advertising network as part of its deal to start streaming Major League Soccer (MLS) games next year, according to a report from Bloomberg. Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that Apple’s in talks with advertisers and MLS sponsors to display ads during soccer games and “related shows.”
Domain controller simplifies wireless connectivity in cars
NXP’s OrangeBox automotive platform integrates all wireless connectivity into a single domain controller to simplify development and security. NXP Semiconductors recently introduced its OrangeBox automotive-grade development platform, which combines all wireless and wired connectivity solutions for a vehicle in a single connectivity domain controller. Designed to streamline development and security via a centralized domain-based architecture, the platform integrates a variety of NXP wireless technologies, including broadcast radio, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth as well as secure car access with ultra-wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and 802.11p-based V2X.
OPERA1ER hackers targeted financial organizations in Africa
A threat group named OPERA1ER has been linked to a series of more than 30 successful cyber-attacks aimed at banks, financial services, and telecom companies across Africa, Asia, and Latin America between 2018 and 2022. According to the analysts at Singapore-based cybersecurity company Group-IB, the attacks have led to thefts...
G.Skill unveils DDR5-8000, breaks 10,000 MT/s ceiling on air
Something to look forward to: G.Skill recently unveiled its DDR5-8000 Extreme Memory High-Bandwidth modules. The release also highlighted a joint effort by Asus and G.Skill that resulted in a blazing fast 10,000 MT/s overclock. The achievement, while impressive, required memory configurations that would be considered less than ideal for everyday use.
iPhone 14 Reportedly Gets a Discount of Rs. 7,000 at JioMart Offline Stores: All Details
IPhone 14 powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC was launched in India in September during the company’s ‘Far Out’ event. Now, the new Apple handset is available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country via JioMart. The vanilla iPhone 14 was unveiled in India at a starting price of Rs. 79,900. JioMart is reportedly offering it for Rs. 77,900 at its offline stores. It is also offering up to Rs. 5,000 additional cashback for customers purchasing the phone using select bank cards and EMI transitions.
