In 2019, the headline for a fashion show recap I wrote read "No One Is Playing With Color Better Than Sies Marjan Right Now." And it was true at the time. Other than maybe Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino, there weren't many designers whose world was so synonymous with rich, decadent colors and the emotions they stirred. Sander Lak's saturated jewel tones and lavish fabrics were as evocative as they were refreshing, especially in New York where his shows were held and where he brought his cool Dutch sensibility.

16 HOURS AGO