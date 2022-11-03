Read full article on original website
Related
papermag.com
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Make Red Carpet Debut
Singers Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have stepped out on the red carpet as a couple. On Saturday night, Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, were among a long list of A-listers who attended the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. The couple notably arrived wrapped together in a large, cozy-looking Gucci blanket. Eilish also sported an eye mask and lace-accented dress with a matching GG print.
papermag.com
Sander Lak Closes a Chapter With 'The Colors of Sies Marjan'
In 2019, the headline for a fashion show recap I wrote read "No One Is Playing With Color Better Than Sies Marjan Right Now." And it was true at the time. Other than maybe Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino, there weren't many designers whose world was so synonymous with rich, decadent colors and the emotions they stirred. Sander Lak's saturated jewel tones and lavish fabrics were as evocative as they were refreshing, especially in New York where his shows were held and where he brought his cool Dutch sensibility.
papermag.com
Cher Confirms New Boyfriend Alexander Edwards
Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards sparked dating rumors last week as the pair was pictured entering Craig’s, the WeHo celebrity hangout. The pair walked hand in hand into the restaurant, and then Edwards was spotted with his mouth on Cher’s hand in the car. Without going...
Comments / 0