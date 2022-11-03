Read full article on original website
The Golden Longhorn
4d ago
We voted in Bell county and there was no harassment to be experienced, we all smiled at each other like Cheshire Cats. No one knew who anyone was voting for and respected everyone’s space. Needless to say, we looked like a big happy family 😂🥴
Reply
4
Related
fox44news.com
Preparing for election day tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Election day is tomorrow, November 8, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Make sure your voice is heard,” McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said. “You know, not everybody in the world gets the opportunity to choose their leaders. So make sure you go vote. Have your voice heard.”
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
KWTX
City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought. The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a...
Temple, Texas Woman Facing Eviction Due To Medical Marijuana Usage
The debate over legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana has grown hotter over the past couple of decades. Its growth has been exponential, with one candidate for Texas Governor saying they will change laws surrounding the drug if elected. But for one woman in Temple, her usage of the drug for medical means could cause more harm than good.
KWTX
Both Bell and McLennan County see roughly 500 more early votes when compared to 2018 midterm election early voting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting wrapped up Friday. Despite the weather more than 12,000 people voted between Bell and McLennan counties Friday alone. In fact, early voting wrapped up with both counties showing an increase in turnout compared to the 2018 midterms, each by about 500 votes. Here’s the...
Early voting turnout in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties down compared to 2018
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm elections wrapped up on Friday and turnout was down when compared to the 2018 midterm elections. Acrding to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, a total of 327,195 voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Travis County. That amounts to nearly 37% of registered voters.
Here’s What People in Killeen, Texas Said They’d Buy if They Won the Powerball Jackpot
Forget who wants to be a millionaire in Central Texas, I’m trying to be a billionaire! Over the weekend all of Texas was extremely eager to see the Texas lottery Powerball outcome. Someone wanted to be a billionaire this weekend but unfortunately, no one hit the Powerball. WHAT WOULD...
KWTX
Man found guilty of setting puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
Operation Green Light to light up Bell County Courthouse this week
BELTON, Texas — Bell County's Historic Courthouse's famous limestone walls will be turning green in early November, in honor of local veterans. Bell County will be participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national movement to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In...
Early voting in Williamson County for Nov. 8 election wraps up with nearly 40% voter turnout
The Cowan Creek Amenity Center was one of 21 early voting places in Williamson County. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Nearly 40% of Williamson County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, which includes dozens of city, county and statewide races as well as local propositions.
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
Round Rock, Texas Restaurant Lets You Bowl And Enjoy The Sea
For some of us, going out to eat sometimes has to be an experience. One that most of us know is Dave And Busters. Which, side note, why isn't there one of those in Temple? We digress of course, but we'll talk about that soon. While Temple continues to grow...
Here’s How You Can Volunteer To Lay Wreaths For Vets in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas): If you have ever wondered how all of those wreaths get placed on all of the graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, or if you ever wanted to be a part of the annual wreath laying, here's how. The Wreaths for Vets Events have just been announced.
Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints
ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
Where In Killeen, Texas Would You Put This Ridiculously Tiny Home?
If you could place this 399 square-foot tiny home somewhere here in Killeen, Texas, where would you put it? Could you live in a home this tiny for the rest of your life? I am trying to convince myself to say that I could, but that bedroom closet may not cut it, lol.
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
WacoTrib.com
Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco
The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
Suspect in hospital after officer-involved shooting in Troy
TROY, Texas — Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies are converging on a scene in Troy, after a reported officer-involved shooting. The police presence is near Love's Travel Stop in Troy, off the IH-35 frontage road. According to the authorities, at least one Temple police officer and at...
fox44news.com
Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
WacoTrib.com
Inaugural regatta builds rowing's presence in Waco
Hundreds of athletes, family members and volunteers gathered at Brazos Park East Sunday for the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta hosted by the Waco Rowing Center. The 5000-meter head race brought in about 300 entries to test the skill of athletes of a variety of ages. The day’s activities opened with...
US105
Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4