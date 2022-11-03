ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 171

Jerry Bramwell
3d ago

biden is lieing because he wants to get rid of constitution .biden and Bernie Sanders and his democrats lie and purposely destroyed economy and highest inflation ever and food shotage. biden got rid of gas and oil and we will freeze and have Rolling blackouts purposely.vote biden and all these democrats comunist dictaror that shoves everything down everybody's throats 2022 .

Reply
113
Fishin-Impossible
3d ago

The DUMBOCRAP PARTY HAS DENIED ELECTION AFTER ELECTION, TELL THE TRUTH AND THE ENTIRE TRUTH NOT JUST YOUR SIDE OF THE STORY, THE RED WAVE HAS ARRIVED. VOTE RED RECLAIM THIS GREAT COUNTRY. BAN COMMUNIST

Reply(38)
79
Astrid Hanson
3d ago

Democrats have no positive accomplishments to run on, so they've based the entire election lying about the other side and doing their Chicken Little schtick "the sky is falling, 'our democracy' is under threat"! I'm dead sick of attack ads!

Reply(1)
67
Related
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
RadarOnline

Joe Biden Mocked After Mistakenly Calling VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' In Latest Verbal Slip-Up

Joe Biden was ridiculed on social media after he mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris a “great president,” RadarOnline.com has learned.President Biden’s latest blunder came on Monday evening as he attempted to wish VP Harris a happy birthday while also celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali during an event at the White House.“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said, seemingly forgetting Harris’ vice-presidential title. Harris’ birthday was on Thursday, October 20.Shortly after Biden’s verbal gaffe, Republicans quickly took to social media to mock the 79-year-old commander-in-chief for his concerning slip-up.“Joe Biden just wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday and...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
Washington Examiner

White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections

Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Watch: CREEPY Joe Biden strikes again​

Do we have the video of Joe Biden inappropriately, you know, touching a girl's shoulder. STU: You have to be much more specific. GLENN: I know. The latest one. Here it is. BIDEN: A very important thing I told my daughter and granddaughters no serious guys until you're 30. Okay. No what? No serious guys until you're 30.
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy