Berks County, PA

Law enforcement ratchets up presence in voting process as some sheriffs push election conspiracy theories

By Bob Ortega, Curt Devine, Isabelle Chapman
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 18

Michael Drayer
4d ago

Its not like the Sheriffs making the accusations can be trusted themselves! This is the pathetic decline of our society all for a narcissitic egomaniac who is only in it for himself!

Frank Thomas
3d ago

These Officers could be out Patrolling the streets looking for Crooks. But it's best their here Guarding a Box. As if these Boxes were in some Third 🌎🍌 Republic Country.... Right 🙄

