Law enforcement ratchets up presence in voting process as some sheriffs push election conspiracy theories

Michael Drayer
4d ago
Its not like the Sheriffs making the accusations can be trusted themselves! This is the pathetic decline of our society all for a narcissitic egomaniac who is only in it for himself!
Frank Thomas
3d ago
These Officers could be out Patrolling the streets looking for Crooks. But it's best their here Guarding a Box. As if these Boxes were in some Third 🌎🍌 Republic Country.... Right 🙄
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
Philadelphia election official said more than 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of rejection ‘creates a really unfair disenfranchisement’
CNN — An election official in Philadelphia on Monday said that 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of being rejected because of incorrect information, missing dates or missing secrecy envelopes “creates a really unfair disenfranchisement to thousands of voters.”. Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Chairwoman Lisa Deeley initially sounded the alarm...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Owner of site that Mehmet Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to the Jan. 6, 2021, rally through a political action committee. Oz’s party is set for the Newtown Athletic Club, which offers on its website...
Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA
Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sat down with state Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, for a discussion with voters Sunday morning in Harrisburg, talking about his stroke, policy decisions, and what he described as the “stark choice” between himself and Republican nominee Mehmet Oz. The post ‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots
If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.
billypenn.com
This Philadelphia ballot question could help solve the workforce crisis in city government | Opinion
Our city only works because civil servants do. A career in civil service can be life changing, providing wages and benefits, opportunities for advancement, and crucially, union representation. But even so, the city is facing a workforce crisis — and it could get worse. Over 10,000 city workers are eligible...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday
READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
At state’s urging, Luzerne County notifying mail voters with outer envelope defects
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For the first time, Luzerne County’s Election Bureau is attempting to notify voters before Election Day if their mail ballots have outer envelope defects preventing them from being accepted. Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman publicly issued a...
playwickian.com
Meet the candidates fighting to represent you in Harrisburg
State representatives wield a vast amount of influence. They propose and debate legislation that could benefit or harm their constituents, they serve on committees to better serve the commonwealth, and work tirelessly on behalf of the people they represent in Harrisburg. Candidates Joe Hogan and Mark Moffa will be on...
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote against unionizing, as organizers file union-busting complaint
Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have voted against unionizing, dashing organizers’ hopes that the Northeast Philly location would be the first in the nation to do so. Employees at the store on Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday night voted 165 to 51 against being represented by Home Depot Workers United.
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pennsylvania doctors and elected officials criticize Mehmet Oz’s abortion comments
“They want to have their doctors and themselves be the only people that are involved in making their medical decisions.”. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
This Pa. city’s residents aren’t too crazy about remote work, says study
Some people love the work-from-home-life. Others, not so much. One city in Pennsylvania is among the latter. SIMILAR STORIES: Almost 25% of Philly residents work from home: report. Resume.io set forth on a journey to find which cities in the United States and the United Kingdom have the most negative...
Phillymag.com
Crebilly Neighbors Save the Farm, But There’s This Bill to Pay
The agreement of sale to Natural Lands has been okayed. All that's needed now is to pay for it. That will require voter approval on November 8th. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The six-year fight to keep Crebilly...
Unstoppable You | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Free and fighting, Jennifer Foxworthy is a retired navy airman, a motivational speaker and an author. She is also a domestic violence survivor. And now, a victim advocate. Foxworthy travels the country, sharing her story and spreading a message of hope and empowerment. "The very first...
CNN
