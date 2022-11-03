ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Hey Amarillo Podcast interviews Julie Granger

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZzz3_0ixroNQs00

This website uses cookies

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart of the High Plains: BOOM Adventures

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— In this week’s Heart of the High Plains, Andy sat down with Blake and Jeremy to talk about BOOM Adventures. During the interview, they discussed how BOOM Adventures started as a small group of veterans going on hunting and fishing tips, and then evolved into a local non-profit organization. They also highlighted the […]
AMARILLO, TX
theprairienews.com

Why is there a dispensary advertisement in Canyon?

In the last couple weeks of October 2022, several new billboards for Everest Cannabis Co. have popped up along the Interstate 27 corridor and even coming into Canyon. This advertising campaign is promoting a specific product that is illegal in the state of Texas, marijuana. Since April 1,2022, New Mexico...
CANYON, TX
Myhighplains.com

Lindsey Stirling’s Snow Waltz tour making a stop in Amarillo

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Friday we reported a low early voting turn out, but there was still time to boost the numbers. Early voting numbers are in across the state and reports show that the numbers have dropped. Austin American Statesman reports the Texas early voting turnout this year...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users

So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
AMARILLO, TX
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
hppr.org

Running on Empty: Free Screening of "Kid Candidate" on Saturday Night at Caliche Co. (Amarillo)

In 2018, Hayden Pedigo, a 24-year old Amarillo native and musician, ran for city council after releasing a parody campaign video on a lark. He took no contributions for his campaign, even though city elections are big money in the Yellow City. Jasime Stodel, a documentary filmmaker, came to town and recorded the experience. Today on High Plains Morning, we talked to the director and the subject of the film, as well as Lance Garza, who's hosting the event at his mixed-use venue, this Saturday night at 8p CT at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th, Amarillo). Check out the interviews, as well as an in-studio performance by Hayden.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Harrington Cancer, Health Foundation’s Women’s Circle distributes grants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation’s Women’s Circle announced that they have given around $50,000 split between 10 local organizations impacting women’s health and well-being. According to a news release from the organization, the $50,000 in grants was given to the following organizations: Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta; St. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 64 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 64 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 402 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported seven […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Warmth and possible thundershowers

Hello everyone!  The sunshine from this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon.  Temperatures will be mild, warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.  Amarillo should top out near 72.  Also, an overcast sky is expected by this evening with increasing chances of rain through tomorrow morning.  Severe weather is not expected, but a few embedded […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

First DAISY Award presented at Physicians Surgical Hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Physicians Surgical Hospitals, a nurse was nominated for an award from the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation, which focuses on programs recognizing the efforts of nurses. The announcement detailed that Katie Sherman of Physicians Surgical Hospitals was honored with The First DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses as part […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy