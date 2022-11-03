ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

North Scottsdale Hillbilly
4d ago

As a Republican, it pains me to hear this but I’m glad they caught this guy. Now they need to prosecute him. I want clean and fair elections regardless of party affiliation.

Tina T
3d ago

It's funny how so many either clearly don't read entire articles, don't understand what rhey reas, or simply just choose to act ignorant.The ballots weren't requested to be used. They were requested and sent to a Republican Law Maker who turned them into the Sherriff's department & stated thatshe believes “someone was trying to point out how easy it is to get military ballots in Wisconsin.”

Nick Blake
4d ago

a republican of course. What we know is fraud is exceedingly rare in our elections, statistically insignificant, and non existent on a widespread level. Anyone who believes trumps lies about 2020 isn't smart enough to tie their shoe.

WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
The Associated Press

Milwaukee elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city’s mayor said Thursday. Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election. “This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of law enforcement,” said Johnson. As part of her job, Zapata oversaw the counting of absentee ballots in Milwaukee. The mayor said the city is investigating whether she might have committed any other offenses.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecentersquare.com

Milwaukee elections worker fired after sending military ballots to lawmaker to expose 'vulnerabilities'

(The Center Square) – Charges are expected in the latest election integrity case to prove a point about weaknesses in Wisconsin's voting system. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday fired the deputy director of Milwaukee’s Elections Commission, Kimberly Zapata, after she admitted to requesting and sending three military ballots to state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
