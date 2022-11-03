As a Republican, it pains me to hear this but I’m glad they caught this guy. Now they need to prosecute him. I want clean and fair elections regardless of party affiliation.
It's funny how so many either clearly don't read entire articles, don't understand what rhey reas, or simply just choose to act ignorant.The ballots weren't requested to be used. They were requested and sent to a Republican Law Maker who turned them into the Sherriff's department & stated thatshe believes “someone was trying to point out how easy it is to get military ballots in Wisconsin.”
a republican of course. What we know is fraud is exceedingly rare in our elections, statistically insignificant, and non existent on a widespread level. Anyone who believes trumps lies about 2020 isn't smart enough to tie their shoe.
