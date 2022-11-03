Read full article on original website
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk lays off staff
Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey apologized for growing the company too quickly after Elon Musk laid off thousands of employees.
Australia’s eSafety commissioner cautions Elon Musk over Twitter legal concerns
The online safety regulator has written to Elon Musk, cautioning him his company must comply with Australian law and expressing concern about the cuts to the platform’s safety team and proposed changes to verification. Julie Inman Grant, who worked for Twitter prior to becoming Australia’s eSafety commissioner in 2016,...
Kathy Griffin suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk
Twitter has suspended comedian Kathy Griffin for impersonating the company's new owner, Elon Musk.
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
CNN's Rachel Metz breaks down Mastodon, the decentralized social media platform that's seen an influx of users since Elon Musk bought Twitter.
Kari Lake was a Fox TV anchor for decades. Her old station isn't telling viewers.
It is as if Kari Lake never worked at Fox 10.
Wall Street Journal: Meta is planning significant layoffs
Facebook-parent Meta is planning the first significant layoffs in its history as the company grapples with a shrinking business and fears of a looming recession, according to the Wall Street Journal.
GOP lawmaker says new Jan. 6 videos show his party's leadership 'knew better'
January 6 committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper about why the new videos debuted in the committee's hearing illustrate his own party leadership's shortfalls.
Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump
A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description. CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.
'Just not true': Daniel Dale breaks down misleading immigration claims by GOP
CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks "open border" claims that Republicans have pushed ahead of the midterm elections.
Author who inspired 'The Social Network' says Facebook may not be our friend
Ben Mezrich, author of "The Accidental Billionaires," which was made into the 2010 film "The Social Network" speaks to CNN's Brianna Keilar about Mark Zuckerberg and the current turmoil at Facebook.
Twitter could be a new wild card for the midterms
For years, Twitter has been a leader in countering misinformation and protecting elections. It was often ahead of its peers in creating and enforcing new policies, and it was the first major platform to ban former President Donald Trump after the Capitol insurrection, pushing others to follow suit.
Anti-Defamation League CEO on Facebook: Never has a single company been responsible for so much misfortune
Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, blasted Facebook on Monday following the publication of a series of articles revealing the company's struggles to stop hate speech, human trafficking and coordinated groups that sowed discord ahead of the January 6 insurrection.
Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn
CNN — With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida...
What our collective Powerball escapism can tell us about the US economy
The economy of the 2020s is a tough one to read. Like, are we in a recession? Technically, no, but "technically" is carrying a lot of weight there. Economists look to several indicators — GDP growth, employment, bond yields, wages, etc — to determine the answer.
'Words fail': Tapper breaks down conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack
CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down the conspiracy theories surrounding the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi and says that the smears are an attempt to justify the violence. Watch Jake's update here.
'There's so many uncertainties': Expert reacts to Ukraine nuclear power plant fire
CNN's Anderson Cooper reports that a nuclear power plant is on fire in Ukraine. Nuclear policy expert Graham Allison explains the risks associated with this emergency, and what could happen if the situation worsens.
