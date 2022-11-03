Read full article on original website
Tulsa Volleyball Drops 3-1 Decision To ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team lost 3-1 (19-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-25) to the East Carolina Pirates (9-17, 4-10 AAC) Sunday on the road in Greenville. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 11-14 overall and 4-9 in American Athletic Conference play. Tulsa was led...
Tulsa Wins Both Races at Tulsa Fall Invitational
Tulsa's Varsity 4+ and Varsity 8+ both claimed first-place finishes at the Tulsa Fall Invitational against Central Oklahoma on Saturday morning. Isabella Musollino, Becky Coleman, Sarolta Papp, Karen Undset, Anna Shaw, Madlen Markova, Emily Bell, Johanna Kristof and Bobbi Forster raced the Varsity 8+ to a top time of 14:14.00, topping TU's 'B' boat by 23 seconds and UCO's 'A' boat by 53 seconds.
Tulsa Women Start Hurricane Invite Strong
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa women's tennis team won six of seven matches Friday to wrap up the first day of the Hurricane Invite at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. Tulsa started the day off right with three straight doubles wins over players from Central Arkansas....
Tulsa vs. Alcorn State Preview
Monday, November 7, 2022 ~ 6:30 pm Central ~ Donald W. Reynolds Center ~ Tulsa, Okla. Radio: TU's games can be heard on 93.5 FM The Jet and free on the iHeart Radio App. Brandon Hart calls play-by-play. Live Audio: Listen Here. Live Video: The Tulsa-Alcorn State game will be...
Pecalli Eclipses 1,000 Career Digs In 3-1 Victory Over Temple
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Sophomore liberoMarta Pecalli reached the 1,000 career-dig mark during The University of Tulsa volleyball team's four-set victory (25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 25-14) over the Temple Owls (9-15, 3-10 AAC) Friday night in Philadelphia. The Trieste, Italy native needed only 12 digs to surpass the feat, and she...
Tulsa Falls to No. 19 Tulane 27-13
TULSA, Okla. –– — Tulsa's valiant effort fell short against the 19th-ranked Tulane Green Wave 27-13 on Saturday afternoon at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulane improved to 8-1 and went to 5-0 in the American Athletic Conference, while Tulsa fell to 3-6 and 1-4 in league play. The Green Wave amassed 482 total yards, while Tulsa compiled 257 yards of total offense.
GAME PREVIEW: TULSA HOSTS #19-RANKED TULANE
GAME 9: TULSA (3-5, 1-3 American) vs. #19 TULANE (7-1, 4-0 American) Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. (CT) Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000) TULSA – Philip Montgomery (Tarleton State '95), 8th year. TULANE – Willie Fritz (Pittsburg State '83), 7th year. TV: ESPNU. Talent:...
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Hosts Memphis in The American Quarterfinal on Sunday
Tulsa's sixth-ranked men's soccer team will host Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Championship quarterfinals on Sunday, November 6 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Tickets are $5 general admission and can be purchased at the north ticket gate, online at TulsaHurricane.com/tickets or by calling...
Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration
A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
