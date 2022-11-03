Read full article on original website
Clutch Vikings tote ample confidence at 7-1 into tough slate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have owned the fourth quarter this season, with a plus-33 scoring differential that is the second best in the NFL. Whether it’s due to Kirk Cousins delivering clutch throws to Justin Jefferson and friends, Za’Darius Smith and the defense applying a fierce pass rush, late-game confidence or plain old good luck, the Vikings have reached the relative midpoint of their schedule on the strength of a series of steely performances in the closing minutes.
Commanders Corner: Double dip against division leaders doesn’t begin well
We’re going to call the Commanders 20-17 loss to Minnesota on Sunday the “seeing your ex and not getting jealous but not really being happy with your relationship status at the time” game. Kirk Cousins came back to FedEx Field for the first time since he left...
Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third...
49ers in position for another 2nd half playoff run
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The first half of the season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the San Francisco 49ers as they try to build on last season’s trip to the NFC title game. They have endured the lows of a season-ending ankle injury...
Two penalties from Vikings loss are not sitting well with Ron Rivera
Two flags from Vikings loss aren’t sitting well with Ron Rivera originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two penalties — one that cost the Commanders the chance to tie or win Sunday’s game against the Vikings late and one that took a Washington touchdown off the board — were at the top of Ron Rivera’s mind during a Monday morning session with reporters.
Today in Sports History-Shula records his 200th NFL victory
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BALTIMORE: WR Tylan Wallace, RB Gus Edwards, ILB Josh Bynes, G Ben Cleveland, TE Mark Andrews, OLB David Ojabo. NEW ORLEANS: WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram II, CB Marshon Lattimore, G Wyatt Davis, TE Nick Vannett.
No. 10 Alabama in unfamiliar territory — out of contention
Bryce Young was 9 years old the last time Alabama played a regular-season game without national championship implications. That was five national titles ago. Now, thanks to two ever-so-slender defeats — by a total of four points — Young and the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) are almost certainly back in that scenario for the first time since that 2010 team went 10-3.
Hawks’ Young out vs Bucks, sidelined by right shin soreness
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness. Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta’s overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth in the NBA with 28.2 points per game and is third in assists, averaging 9.4.
AP Top 25 Reality Check: ND is back; Who else can return?
No. 20 Notre Dame is back in The Associated Press college football poll after struggling early this season. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest became the latest teams from the preseason AP Top 25 to slide out as eight ranked teams lost this past weekend. Heading into the stretch of...
Monday’s Transactions
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Exercised their 2023 club option on SS Tim Anderson. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced the hiring of Marcus Thames as hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. MINNESOTA TWINS — Exercised their 2023 club option on...
