MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have owned the fourth quarter this season, with a plus-33 scoring differential that is the second best in the NFL. Whether it’s due to Kirk Cousins delivering clutch throws to Justin Jefferson and friends, Za’Darius Smith and the defense applying a fierce pass rush, late-game confidence or plain old good luck, the Vikings have reached the relative midpoint of their schedule on the strength of a series of steely performances in the closing minutes.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO