Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Police: 2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt after a reported shooting on the city's northeast side Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Jermain Drive just south of Mock Road at 9:10 p.m. One person was taken to...
cwcolumbus.com
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
Columbus police looking for alleged gas station cigarette thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect who it said stole cigarettes from a gas station convenience store. Security footage from a nearby business shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of Summit Street in the University District on Nov. 1, according to police. […]
Fox 19
Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
Two arrested after body found at Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Oh – Police responding to a wellness check request at a home on Ruma Road Saturday afternoon discovered the body of an adult man inside the home. At around 2 pm, officers were dispatched to the home a the request of a third party who checked on the person who was not responding to communications and had not been seen. “The caller conducted a well-being check at this residence and found the victim unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from visible injuries,” the Columbus Police Department said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by The post Two arrested after body found at Columbus home appeared first on Shore News Network.
columbusmessenger.com
Gun found at high school; plus other Groveport Police news
A Groveport Madison High School student, who was suspected in a robbery in Columbus, was found to be in possession of a gun at the school on Oct. 24. According to Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short, the suspect is a 16-year-old male student. The robbery occurred in the Independence Village...
NBC4 Columbus
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. $9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. NBC4 Today captures the first Election Day total lunar eclipse live. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose …. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to Kristine Varkony...
2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
Wanted: Columbus police seek suspect in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police is asking for assistance and offering a reward for information regarding an shooting that took place on Interstate 70. On Oct. 18 just after 4:30 p.m., the victims were driving on I-70 westbound near the Livingston Avenue exit when they noticed a white Infiniti SUV following them. The driver […]
'It's devasting': Neighbor reacts after 2-year-old drowns in northwest Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Neighbors are sharing their condolences with the family who lost a 2-year-old son in an accidental drowning Sunday afternoon near Island Club Apartments in northwest Columbus. Just after 3 p.m., Columbus police say officers responded to a call of a drowning of a young toddler. Neighbors...
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
One critical after car crashes into cable barrier in Blendon Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a car crash Saturday evening in the northern portion of Franklin County, per the sheriff’s office. FCSO states that just after 11 p.m., someone driving a silver Cadillac ATS south on Interstate 270 in Blendon Township lost control, went off the road and crashed […]
Officer who shot armed man near Columbus restaurant named
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police identified the officer who fired his gun in a Thursday morning shootout with another man. A spokesperson for CPD said Friday that of all of the responding officers, Thomas Hammel was the one who shot Raymond Richard Hampton, 26, in the Tee Jaye’s Country Place parking […]
‘A tale of two states’: Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. The man was […]
Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
Boy dies after being pulled from pond in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
Comments / 0