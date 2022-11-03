COLUMBUS, Oh – Police responding to a wellness check request at a home on Ruma Road Saturday afternoon discovered the body of an adult man inside the home. At around 2 pm, officers were dispatched to the home a the request of a third party who checked on the person who was not responding to communications and had not been seen. “The caller conducted a well-being check at this residence and found the victim unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from visible injuries,” the Columbus Police Department said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by The post Two arrested after body found at Columbus home appeared first on Shore News Network.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO