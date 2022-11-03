Read full article on original website
St. Thomas beat Valparaiso 34-7 for eighth straight victory
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Grif Wurtz returned a fumble 79 yards for a touchdown and Owen Kanzler went 89 yards for a kickoff-return score and St. Thomas pulled away from Valparaiso 34-7 on Saturday for its eighth-straight win. The Tommies (8-1, 6-0 Pioneer Football League) had three touchdown plays...
Jenkins puts up 19, Iona knocks off Pennsylvania 78-50
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points as Iona beat Pennsylvania 78-50 in a season opener. Quinn Slazinski scored 16 points and Nelly Junior Joseph finish with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Iona. Jordan Dingle led the way for the Quakers with 16 points. George Smith added 10 points and Max Lorca-Lloyd had nine points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. These two teams both play Friday. Iona visits Hofstra while Pennsylvania visits Missouri.
Gilbert scores 13, UNLV knocks off Southern 66-56
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 13 points as UNLV beat Southern 66-56 in a season opener. Elijah Harkless scored 11 points and Jackie Johnson III finished with 10 points. Bryson Etienne had 25 points for the Jaguars. Up next for UNLV is a Saturday matchup with Incarnate Word at home. Southern visits Arizona on Friday.
Saint Bonaventure defeats Saint Francis (PA) 71-58
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyrell Luc’s 23 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Saint Francis (PA) 71-58 in the season opener. The Red Flash were led by Josh Cohen, who recorded 21 points and seven rebounds.
Sanogo has 19, UConn beats Stonehill 85-54
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo’s 19 points helped UConn defeat Stonehill 85-54 to open the season. The Skyhawks were led in scoring by Isaiah Burnett and Andrew Sims with 12 each.
