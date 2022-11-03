Read full article on original website
Related
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
KEYC
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died in a single vehicle crash late Friday night on Highway 22 in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:40 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, that’s about halfway between Wells and Minnesota Lake.
Olmsted County Sheriff: Here’s Where You Should Stop for Stoplights
'There's A Chance You're Not Stopping At Stop Lights Correctly. UPDATE: This weekend I was out shopping all over Rochester, and on 4 separate occasions I couldn't make it thru the green light because the people in front of me were so far from the stop line most of us couldn't get thru in time. I thought it might be time for a refresher.
Nurse in Wisconsin Now Facing Charges For Amputating Man’s Foot
This is one of the most horrifically strange stories you've likely heard, especially when you check out what the nurse was allegedly going to do with the foot she amputated!. It's not every day you read about someone cutting off someone else's foot-- on purpose, and without their permission. And by a nurse, no less. But that's what allegedly happened at a senior living facility over in Spring Valley, Wisconsin (which is about an hour and a half northeast of Rochester.)
Southern Minnesota News
Driver injured in Highway 14 crash
A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
Businesses, Property Destroyed in Large Kasson Fire
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- A large fire in Kasson is responsible for the destruction of several businesses and property. Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch said crews responded to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 Sunday evening. Firefighters from Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center and Byron fought the fire until 1:50 a.m.
Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand
A 16-year-old boy from Wabasha was injured Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet to the ground while climbing to his tree stand, according to authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. near a home on Brantner Road in Modena Township.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
Faribault Home Fire Results in Firefighter Injury
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reports at 2:07 a.m. November 4, 2022 his department along with Faribault Police, Rice County Sheriff and North Ambulance were all dispatched to a structure fire at 2026 198th St. West. Upon arrival he says, "Large flames were seen from the backside of the home....
Fatal Fire in Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal was dispatched to Zumbrota today to investigate a fatal fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says the fire was reported at 1:12 PM at 630 West 5th Street where a smoke detector was sounding an alarm and a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan says Zumbrota firefighters found the house engulfed in smoke when they arrived at the scene.
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
Sheriff's office investigating after girl beaten outside Stewartville High School
Authorities in Olmsted County have launched a criminal investigation after a 16-year-old Stewartville High School student was allegedly assaulted by three classmates in the school parking lot Wednesday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the student parking lot around 11:20 a.m. on reports of fight and...
boreal.org
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County
A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
knuj.net
NEW ULM CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
The state patrol was called out Wednesday evening at 9:45 to a rollover crash on Highway 169 in Blue Earth County. A Ford Ranger driven by Ellie Jean Stevenson Machau of New Ulm was southbound on 169 when it entered the median and rolled. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger Mitchell Thompson of Lake Crystal was taken to Mankato Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was involved and neither Machau or Thompson wore their seatbelts. Mankato police and fire department, North Mankato Police,along with Lake Crystal police and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
KAAL-TV
New process for identifying human trafficking in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County is joining in on the fight to combat human trafficking in southeastern Minn. In a decision approved Tues., the county is creating a new initiative to identify these incidents and protect survivors. From Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022, 184 people in southeastern minn....
Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
KIMT
Charges dropped over Albert Lea business that defied COVID shutdown order
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Additional charges have been dropped against the Freeborn County woman who defied Governor Walz’ COVID business shutdown. Melissa Lynn “Lisa” Hanson, former owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, was found guilty on misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating Governor Walz’ executive order that restaurants and other businesses had to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
