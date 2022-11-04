ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Cloudy skies expected overnight; weekend warmup on the way

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New Jersey is expected to see potentially record-breaking warm temperatures this weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says temperatures could reach the upper-70s by Sunday.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy skies expected to develop overnight. Temperatures cool to the upper-40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with some scattered clouds. Daytime highs around 72 degrees. Overnight lows around 59.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

SATURDAY: Warmup begins! Mostly cloudy. Daytime highs warm to the mid-70s. Overnight lows around 61.

SUNDAY: Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs reach the upper-70s. Overnight lows around 52.

MONDAY: Temps remain around 77 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows around 55.

COMING UP: Temperatures cool slightly to the low- and mid-60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

 https://news12.com

