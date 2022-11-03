ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setauket- East Setauket, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Guide to Holiday Boat Parades on Long Island 2022

Long Island has plenty of seasonal traditions but none are as fun or as unique as a holiday boat parade. We compiled some upcoming floating holiday fun coming up this year. Amityville PBA Holiday Boat Parade - Holiday boat parade and fundraiser at Unqua Yacht Club. Funds will be donated to offset medical expenses incurred by the Eickelberg family whose son is battling leukemia. Boats will be judged for the best decorated at the event. When: November 12, 2022 at 5:30pm. Where: 31 Unqua Place, Amityville, (631) 691-6570.
TBR News Media

Giglio seeks reelection for NY Assembly District 2

In New York’s 2nd Assembly District race, incumbent state Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead) faces Democratic Party challenger Wendy Hamberger, a lawyer, who could not be reached for comment on this story. This year’s Assembly district boundaries have changed due to redistricting. While losing Southold in its entirety, the 2nd...
RIVERHEAD, NY
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
TBR News Media

Sticking with Fitzpatrick

We are endorsing Michael Fitzpatrick for New York’s 8th Assembly District. Like us, the assemblyman was disappointed that he didn’t have an active opponent in the campaign, and he said he likes discussing local issues, debating and having the exchange of ideas that come from such meetings. Fitzpatrick...
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy