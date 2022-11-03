ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sinai, NY

momcollective.com

Don’t Miss this Dazzling Christmas Experience for the Whole Family

This post is sponsored by American Christmas. Christmas in America is synonymous with the spectacular holiday décor displayed in New York City, including Rockefeller Center, Macy's, Cartier, and Radio City Musical Hall. American Christmas, the company that decorates those iconic buildings and many more, is opening the doors to their warehouse at 30 Warren Place in Mt. Vernon to the public for the first time starting November 4.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
TBR News Media

Workshop production of ‘Showing’ heads to Setauket Neighborhood House Nov. 5

The Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket presents a workshop production of a brand new play produced by Hidden Well Theatre titled Showing on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. What’s a gender reveal party without a heaping helping of disaster? Set in the hours leading up to a pregnant woman’s gender reveal party, Showing is an immersive, site-specific play about the ways we strive to make meaning in spaces where there is only chaos and cake. Tickets are $16 in advance at hidden-well-theatre.weebly.com/showing.html or $20 (cash only) at the door. For more information, email [email protected]
longisland.com

Guide to Holiday Boat Parades on Long Island 2022

Long Island has plenty of seasonal traditions but none are as fun or as unique as a holiday boat parade. We compiled some upcoming floating holiday fun coming up this year. Amityville PBA Holiday Boat Parade - Holiday boat parade and fundraiser at Unqua Yacht Club. Funds will be donated to offset medical expenses incurred by the Eickelberg family whose son is battling leukemia. Boats will be judged for the best decorated at the event. When: November 12, 2022 at 5:30pm. Where: 31 Unqua Place, Amityville, (631) 691-6570.
NBC New York

Razor Blade Found in Long Island Girl's Halloween Candy

After swapping Halloween candy with friends, a child found a razor blade inside a candy bar she got while trick-or-treating on Long Island, police said. Suffolk County police said that the weapon was found Thursday evening inside a fun-size 3 Musketeers bar by a 13-year-old girl. After going trick-or-treating on Monday, the teenage student at Paul J. Gelinas Junior High School in East Setauket had spent the past few days swapping treats with her friends.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

More merchants slapping customers with fees for using credit cards

NEW YORK -- More and more merchants are dinging shoppers with fees for using credit cards, and many of them are doing it in a way that breaks the law. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met with a Long Islander who is advocating for change. Joyce Kane of Oceanside now checks her receipts with the eye of a tiger. She's fighting credit card surcharges, illegal add-ons without notification. Gasoline stations show the discrepancy. Stores are required to also. "Bakery, you could go to a deli, my dry cleaners, restaurants," said Kane.  Kane has recovered more than $100 by making dozens of calls to her bank...
OCEANSIDE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Powerball Tickets Worth $6 Million Sold Across New York State

Nearly 1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Saturday's drawing are winners. The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. A record jackpot is up for grabs Monday night. The jackpot for Monday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the...
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
TBR News Media

Berland challenges Mattera for state Senate seat

Aiming for New York State senator in the 2nd District are incumbent Mario Mattera (R-St. James) and Democrat Susan Berland, formerly Suffolk County legislator in the 16th District and Town of Huntington councilwoman. The two have worked together in the past on local issues, and despite differing on some political...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Assemblyman Mike Fitzpatrick faces an inactive opponent

While there will be two names on the ballot for New York’s 8th Assembly District, incumbent Mike Fitzpatrick (R-St. James) and Democrat Jeanine Aponte of Hauppauge, the latter is not actively campaigning. The district covers the Town of Smithtown and northern parts of Islip. Fitzpatrick stopped by the TBR...
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Sticking with Fitzpatrick

We are endorsing Michael Fitzpatrick for New York’s 8th Assembly District. Like us, the assemblyman was disappointed that he didn’t have an active opponent in the campaign, and he said he likes discussing local issues, debating and having the exchange of ideas that come from such meetings. Fitzpatrick...
TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

