Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The new Breast Center will receive a $10 million donation, according to Stamford HealthRichard AStamford, CT
Setauket – Immaculate Expanded Cape In The Heart Of 3 Village!
Beautiful oak floors flow through the main level. A huge sun drenched great room for entertainment, updated bathrooms and kitchen, 4 large Bedrooms, 2 car garage, Full basement, CAC, .41 Acre 2 level yard, Natural Gas, and so much more!. $585,000 | MLS# 3438967. For more information click here.
momcollective.com
Don’t Miss this Dazzling Christmas Experience for the Whole Family
This post is sponsored by American Christmas. Please support our sponsors. Christmas in America is synonymous with the spectacular holiday décor displayed in New York City, including Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, Cartier, and Radio City Musical Hall. American Christmas, the company that decorates those iconic buildings and many more, is opening the doors to their warehouse at 30 Warren Place in Mt. Vernon to the public for the first time starting November 4.
Workshop production of ‘Showing’ heads to Setauket Neighborhood House Nov. 5
The Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket presents a workshop production of a brand new play produced by Hidden Well Theatre titled Showing on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. What’s a gender reveal party without a heaping helping of disaster? Set in the hours leading up to a pregnant woman’s gender reveal party, Showing is an immersive, site-specific play about the ways we strive to make meaning in spaces where there is only chaos and cake. Tickets are $16 in advance at hidden-well-theatre.weebly.com/showing.html or $20 (cash only) at the door. For more information, email [email protected]
Woman, 42, fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night on Long Island.
Centre Daily
Plane crash-lands into cemetery, injuring pilot and passenger, New York police say
A twin-engine plane crashed into a Long Island, New York, cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to police. The plane, a Beechcraft Duke, took off from Burlington, Vermont, in the early afternoon and was scheduled to land in Farmingdale, New York, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking site. Toward the end...
longisland.com
Guide to Holiday Boat Parades on Long Island 2022
Long Island has plenty of seasonal traditions but none are as fun or as unique as a holiday boat parade. We compiled some upcoming floating holiday fun coming up this year. Amityville PBA Holiday Boat Parade - Holiday boat parade and fundraiser at Unqua Yacht Club. Funds will be donated to offset medical expenses incurred by the Eickelberg family whose son is battling leukemia. Boats will be judged for the best decorated at the event. When: November 12, 2022 at 5:30pm. Where: 31 Unqua Place, Amityville, (631) 691-6570.
NBC New York
Razor Blade Found in Long Island Girl's Halloween Candy
After swapping Halloween candy with friends, a child found a razor blade inside a candy bar she got while trick-or-treating on Long Island, police said. Suffolk County police said that the weapon was found Thursday evening inside a fun-size 3 Musketeers bar by a 13-year-old girl. After going trick-or-treating on Monday, the teenage student at Paul J. Gelinas Junior High School in East Setauket had spent the past few days swapping treats with her friends.
Setauket’s Bates House to host Audubon & Friends fundraiser
Birdlovers art sale to support local environmental groups. Birds have long fascinated nature enthusiasts of all ages, and it’s easy to understand why. Their wide variety, brilliant colors, seasonal travel and flight skills provide a lot to admire. Those same qualities have made birds a frequent subject in art for generations as well.
Incumbent Brown and newcomer Macco vie for Assembly 12th District seat
In the New York State Assembly race in the 12th District, incumbent Keith Brown (R-Northport), who was elected to the office in 2020, is being challenged by Democrat Cooper Macco. The latter is a consumer bankruptcy attorney who lives in Halesite. Brown’s campaign didn’t respond to requests from TBR News...
More merchants slapping customers with fees for using credit cards
NEW YORK -- More and more merchants are dinging shoppers with fees for using credit cards, and many of them are doing it in a way that breaks the law. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met with a Long Islander who is advocating for change. Joyce Kane of Oceanside now checks her receipts with the eye of a tiger. She's fighting credit card surcharges, illegal add-ons without notification. Gasoline stations show the discrepancy. Stores are required to also. "Bakery, you could go to a deli, my dry cleaners, restaurants," said Kane. Kane has recovered more than $100 by making dozens of calls to her bank...
Powerball Tickets Worth $6 Million Sold Across New York State
Nearly 1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Saturday's drawing are winners. The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. A record jackpot is up for grabs Monday night. The jackpot for Monday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the...
Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum to host new Whale Boat Chats
It’s a whale of a tale! Beginning in November, The Whaling Museum and Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor will host new monthly Whale Boat Chats chronicling the history of whaling on Long Island. Generally 20 to 30 minutes long, the interactive discussions are metaphorically and physically centered around...
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
New York state launches $25M Digital Game Development Tax Credit Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York state is now accepting applications for the first ever New York State Digital Game Development Tax Credit Program, looking to grow the digital game development industry across the state and invest in communities. The $25 million tax credit will award up to $5...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Berland challenges Mattera for state Senate seat
Aiming for New York State senator in the 2nd District are incumbent Mario Mattera (R-St. James) and Democrat Susan Berland, formerly Suffolk County legislator in the 16th District and Town of Huntington councilwoman. The two have worked together in the past on local issues, and despite differing on some political...
Volunteers help rid Setauket pond of invasive plants
Local volunteers recently took on invaders of the natural kind at Frank Melville Memorial Park. Park volunteers and staff members joined forces with Four Harbors Audubon Society members and teen volunteers from Avalon Park’s Nature Initiative on Oct. 16. Their goal was to rid the FMMP pond of non-native and invasive aquatic plants.
Assemblyman Mike Fitzpatrick faces an inactive opponent
While there will be two names on the ballot for New York’s 8th Assembly District, incumbent Mike Fitzpatrick (R-St. James) and Democrat Jeanine Aponte of Hauppauge, the latter is not actively campaigning. The district covers the Town of Smithtown and northern parts of Islip. Fitzpatrick stopped by the TBR...
Sticking with Fitzpatrick
We are endorsing Michael Fitzpatrick for New York’s 8th Assembly District. Like us, the assemblyman was disappointed that he didn’t have an active opponent in the campaign, and he said he likes discussing local issues, debating and having the exchange of ideas that come from such meetings. Fitzpatrick...
