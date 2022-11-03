Read full article on original website
Special license plate available for veterans
Legislation authored by Rep. Frank Farry to honor veterans who have received an Air Medal with a special registration license plate now awaits the governor’s signature to become law. “Air Medal recipients have displayed unmeasurable acts of service to our country. By allowing these veterans their very own special...
Senator Markey Visits MetroWest For Get Out The Vote Rally
HOPKINTON – Senator Ed Markey visited Hopkinton yesterday, November 1, for a “Get Out The Vote” rally. He was joined by Senate President Karen Spilka (D-Ashland) , State Representative-elect Priscila Sousa (D-Framingham), candidate for State Representative James Arena-DeRosa, and other supporters. Friday is the last day for...
Framingham State University Receives $75,000 From American Rescue Plan; Congresswoman Tours Child Care Center
FRAMINGHAM – Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) visited Framingham State University’s two child care centers: The Jeanne M. Canelli Child Development Lab (CDL) and the Early Childhood Center (ECC) on Tuesday, November 1. The CDL provides children with quality early education and...
Dignity Matters, FIHRI, & Babson College Team Up To Combat Period Poverty With A Period Palooza Event
FRAMINGHAM – Babson College greek life along with the Babson College Institute for Social Innovation and Babson Wellness & Prevention Services are partnering with a local business, Fihri, to host a Period Palooza a period kit making event, to help students and those in need of access to period products.
