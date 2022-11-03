ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Special license plate available for veterans

Legislation authored by Rep. Frank Farry to honor veterans who have received an Air Medal with a special registration license plate now awaits the governor’s signature to become law. “Air Medal recipients have displayed unmeasurable acts of service to our country. By allowing these veterans their very own special...
Senator Markey Visits MetroWest For Get Out The Vote Rally

HOPKINTON – Senator Ed Markey visited Hopkinton yesterday, November 1, for a “Get Out The Vote” rally. He was joined by Senate President Karen Spilka (D-Ashland) , State Representative-elect Priscila Sousa (D-Framingham), candidate for State Representative James Arena-DeRosa, and other supporters. Friday is the last day for...
HOPKINTON, MA
Framingham, MA
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

