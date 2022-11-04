MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of business hours and stole property.

These burglaries happened on October 28 around 12:30 a.m., October 31 around 12:30 a.m., and November 1, around 3:10 a.m.

On the October 28 and 31 incidents, two people came into the school and stole multiple items, mostly food. On the November 1 incident, three people came into the school and stole food and personal items from desks and staff.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Jahmar Acosta on November 1 while he was fleeing from the burglary. Acosta, who is from Staten Island and a current student at SUNY Morrisville, was found present for all three burglaries at the school after police investigation.

On the evening of November 1, MCSO arrested 18-year-old Havis Wade who was also found participating in the burglary. After a police investigation, Wade, who is from Brooklyn, N.Y. and also a current SUNY Morrisville student, was present during all three burglaries, as well.

Acosta and Wade were charged with three counts each of the following:

Burglary in the third degree, a class D felony

Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor

Both were arraigned in Madison County CAP Court and were released on their own recognizance.

On November 3, MCSO arrested 18-year-old Ezekierius Varence, who is from the Bronx N.Y., and a current SUNY Morrisville Student as well. Police investigation showed that Varence participated in the November 1 burglary and was charged with one count of each:

Burglary in the third degree, a class D felony

Petit LArceny, a class A misdemeanor

Varence is at the Madison County Jail to be held pending arraignment in CAP Court.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the MECS community that school security and the safety of students are their first priority.

An MCSO School Resource Officer has been at the Edward R. Andrew Elementary School full-time during school hours and will continue doing so to address security and safety concerns.

The SUNY Morrisville Police Department, the Cazenovia Police Department, and the New York State Police assisted The Madison County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

