Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. “I’m extremely proud of the strong results the team delivered in Q3. We are seeing material progress and organic tailwinds and feel very well positioned for the road ahead,” said Logan Green, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lyft. “We have taken decisive steps to ensure we can deliver profitable growth, and we are even more confident in our ability to achieve our 2024 financial targets.”

15 HOURS AGO