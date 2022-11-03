Read full article on original website
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The new Breast Center will receive a $10 million donation, according to Stamford HealthRichard AStamford, CT
Model Train Show to Benefit Oyster Bay Railroad Museum
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca today announced that Trainville Hobby Depot will host a Model Train Show on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hicksville Community Center, located at 28 West Carl Street in Hicksville. The Model Train Show includes operating model layouts coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot. Donations are being accepted at the exhibit to support the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum.
Smyth, Catoggio Defend Relocation of Holiday Celebration
Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth and Huntington Village Business Improvement District president Dominic Catoggio on Monday defended the decision to move the holiday parade to Heckscher Park. In the last two years, the holiday celebration had occurred on Wall Street, which was welcomed by some and Read More ...
Huntington Parking Fee Proposal Stirs Opposition
A proposal to add meters to currently free parking in downtown Huntington and elsewhere got a chilly reception at a Town Board meeting last week. Residents and business owners in Huntington Village and Cold Spring Harbor said that charging a fee to park would keep Read More ...
Texas Chicken & Burgers Announces Lease Signing in Levittown, NY
Texas Chicken & Burgers has announced the signing of a long-term lease in the Levittown Mews Shopping Center in Levittown, NY. Texas Chicken & Burgers will be occupying approximately 1,500 square feet at Levittown Mews on Hempstead Turnpike (NY-24). Texas Chicken & Burgers is a fast casual restaurant serving Southern-style...
East End Full Show: Peconic Bay Vineyards, Kidd Squid Brewing Company, Warrior Ranch Foundation
This week, Doug Geed discovers the rich history of Peconic Bay Vineyards, the new Kidd Squid Brewing Company in Sag Harbor and the Warrior Ranch Foundation in Calverton, which uses rescue horses to bring comfort to veterans.
Long Island Restaurant Week: Fauna Restaurant, George Martin The Original, Revel Restaurant and Bar
We start at the beautiful Fauna Restaurant in West Hampton Beach.
One Minute on the North Fork: A visit to Turtle Manor
A new arrival prepares to be fed in the manor’s intensive care unit (Photo Credit: Victoria Caruso). In an old, two-story farmhouse in Jamesport, hundreds of turtles, terrapins, and tortoises are given a second chance at life each year. Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons is a nonprofit organization dedicated...
St. Catherine of Siena to hold emergency blood drives Nov. 7 and 8
New York Blood Centers have declared a blood emergency, their second in the last 75 days. The region’s blood supply is once again at a 1 to 3 day supply. In response, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, 50 Route 25A, Smithtown will hold a community blood drive on Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the St. Vincent’s and St. Rafael’s Conference Rooms from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are preferred by calling 800-933-2566 but walk-ins welcomed.
Town Trash Pickup Schedules Altered Around Holidays
Tuesday-Friday trash pickup in Huntington is just Tuesday this week as the town marks Veterans Day. On Friday, collection is canceled and won’t be rescheduled. Instead, residents on a Tuesday/Friday schedule can put out two days worth of trash on Tuesday, Nov.15. During Thanksgiving week, Read More ...
Business News: REI store heading to Huntington
REI, an outdoor apparel and goods store, is scheduled to open in Huntington by summer 2023, according to a news release from REI Co-op. The 21,100-square-foot store will be in the Huntington Shopping Center at 350 Walt Whitman Road. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and...
Huntington's 75-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street will not return this year due to safety concerns
The tree light will take place at Heckscher Park on Nov. 26 following the Huntington Holiday Parade on Main Street.
Three zip codes in the Hamptons top list of the most expensive real estate markets in the U.S.
Where are the priciest real estate markets in New York? The answer, according to RealtyHop’s third-annual Most Expensive Zip Codes Report, is the East End of Long Island, which nabbed three of the top 10 spots on this year’s list. That’s where you find Sagaponack, NY, the second...
Eagle Scout builds new storage shed for Smithtown nonprofit
Dan Keenan helped to build a shed for the Society for Lending Comforts to the Sick in order to store extra equipment, which includes wheelchairs, walkers, canes and commodes for the community.
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
Members Named to Huntington Advisory Boards
The Huntington Town Board voted unanimously this week to appoint or reappoint several residents to town advisory boards, including: African American Task Force: Rhonda Taylor Gooden, Ken Patrick Johnson, Dr. William Earl Thomas and the Rev. Timothy Flythe Anti-Bias Task Force: Lovelee Aparacio Vetri, Stephen Read More ...
Join a North Fork winter CSA for fruits, vegetables, eggs and more
The winter CSA share at Garden of Eve Farm (credit: Felicia LaLomia). Summer may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn’t mean farms are resting on their laurels. Join a local CSA (community supported agriculture) for local, often-organic vegetables, fruits and more, such as cheese and eggs. Zilnicki...
Quick action by Jamesport Fire Department saves five after boat capsizes off Iron Pier beach
Jamesport Fire Department rescued five people from the Long Island Sound off Iron Pier this morning, after the 16-foot aluminum boat they were riding in capsized. Jamesport Fire Department was dispatched at 11:28 a.m. Firefighters responded and launched the FD rescue boat. Four of the five people in the water,...
Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You
There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
Port Jefferson, NY, Woman Killed On NJ Turnpike As Wheel Crashes Though Windshield
November 7, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Sgt. Philip Curry of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.news…
A tennis court and a boxwood maze surround this $2.7M 1913 Tudor home on Long Island
This vintage Tudor home at 294 North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre, New York sits on three-quarters of an acre, where you’ll find an in-ground pool, a tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car garage. At the front of the Long Island home is a decorative boxwood hedge maze in the style of a formal garden. Asking $2,725,000, this something-for-everyone estate has four bedrooms, a finished third floor, and bonus space in the basement.
