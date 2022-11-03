ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Model Train Show to Benefit Oyster Bay Railroad Museum

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca today announced that Trainville Hobby Depot will host a Model Train Show on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hicksville Community Center, located at 28 West Carl Street in Hicksville. The Model Train Show includes operating model layouts coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot. Donations are being accepted at the exhibit to support the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum.
OYSTER BAY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Smyth, Catoggio Defend Relocation of Holiday Celebration

Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth and Huntington Village Business Improvement District president Dominic Catoggio on Monday defended the decision to move the holiday parade to Heckscher Park. In the last two years, the holiday celebration had occurred on Wall Street, which was welcomed by some and Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Parking Fee Proposal Stirs Opposition

A proposal to add meters to currently free parking in downtown Huntington and elsewhere got a chilly reception at a Town Board meeting last week. Residents and business owners in Huntington Village and Cold Spring Harbor said that charging a fee to park would keep Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Texas Chicken & Burgers Announces Lease Signing in Levittown, NY

Texas Chicken & Burgers has announced the signing of a long-term lease in the Levittown Mews Shopping Center in Levittown, NY. Texas Chicken & Burgers will be occupying approximately 1,500 square feet at Levittown Mews on Hempstead Turnpike (NY-24). Texas Chicken & Burgers is a fast casual restaurant serving Southern-style...
LEVITTOWN, NY
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: A visit to Turtle Manor

A new arrival prepares to be fed in the manor’s intensive care unit (Photo Credit: Victoria Caruso). In an old, two-story farmhouse in Jamesport, hundreds of turtles, terrapins, and tortoises are given a second chance at life each year. Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons is a nonprofit organization dedicated...
JAMESPORT, NY
TBR News Media

St. Catherine of Siena to hold emergency blood drives Nov. 7 and 8

New York Blood Centers have declared a blood emergency, their second in the last 75 days. The region’s blood supply is once again at a 1 to 3 day supply. In response, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, 50 Route 25A, Smithtown will hold a community blood drive on Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the St. Vincent’s and St. Rafael’s Conference Rooms from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are preferred by calling 800-933-2566 but walk-ins welcomed.
SMITHTOWN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Town Trash Pickup Schedules Altered Around Holidays

Tuesday-Friday trash pickup in Huntington  is just Tuesday this week as the town marks Veterans Day. On Friday, collection is canceled  and won’t be rescheduled. Instead, residents on a Tuesday/Friday schedule can put out two days worth of trash on Tuesday, Nov.15. During Thanksgiving week, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Business News: REI store heading to Huntington

REI, an outdoor apparel and goods store, is scheduled to open in Huntington by summer 2023, according to a news release from REI Co-op. The 21,100-square-foot store will be in the Huntington Shopping Center at 350 Walt Whitman Road. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and...
HUNTINGTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Members Named to Huntington Advisory Boards

The Huntington Town Board voted unanimously this week to appoint or reappoint several residents to town advisory boards, including: African American Task Force: Rhonda Taylor Gooden, Ken Patrick Johnson, Dr. William Earl Thomas and the Rev. Timothy Flythe Anti-Bias Task Force: Lovelee Aparacio Vetri, Stephen Read More ...
northforker.com

Join a North Fork winter CSA for fruits, vegetables, eggs and more

The winter CSA share at Garden of Eve Farm (credit: Felicia LaLomia). Summer may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn’t mean farms are resting on their laurels. Join a local CSA (community supported agriculture) for local, often-organic vegetables, fruits and more, such as cheese and eggs. Zilnicki...
RIVERHEAD, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You

There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

A tennis court and a boxwood maze surround this $2.7M 1913 Tudor home on Long Island

This vintage Tudor home at 294 North Village Avenue in Rockville Centre, New York sits on three-quarters of an acre, where you’ll find an in-ground pool, a tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car garage. At the front of the Long Island home is a decorative boxwood hedge maze in the style of a formal garden. Asking $2,725,000, this something-for-everyone estate has four bedrooms, a finished third floor, and bonus space in the basement.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy