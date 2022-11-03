ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

FOX Sports New Jersey Movie Showdown

FOX Sports Radio New Jersey is running a MOVIE SHOWDOWN bracket buster over the next 5 weeks!. We are starting off with 32 of the best sports movies pitted against each other. Then round by round, you will VOTE until we name the best sports movie of all time. Grab...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State”

TRENTON – New Jersey is known for many things, but it’s also home to a large veteran population. November is Veteran’s Appreciation Month and legislators are seeking to add New Jersey to the growing number of states adopting a “Purple Heart State” status. Those states include West Virginia, Virginia and Washington. This week, legislation proposed by State Senator Jean Stanfield was approved by the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “New Jersey’s veterans and active duty service members have fought selflessly to preserve our nation’s freedom, with many being wounded or killed while in the line of duty,” said Stanfield The post New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State” appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of  $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
nj1015.com

Great NJ restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

With families scattered around the country or the globe, managing a Thanksgiving dinner with the family all together is sometimes impossible. The cost of travel either by car, train or air this year, plus the usual traveling hassles may make having the big turkey dinner at a nice restaurant. Think...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

New Jersey ballot questions and more to know for Election Day

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey voters will weigh in on several important races on Election Day, but some residents will also be asked a couple of questions. There is only one local measure on the New Jersey ballot this year, and it’s in Mercer County. In Trenton, residents will decide if the city Board […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
hwy.co

Hike the Actual Stairway to Heaven in New Jersey

New Jersey isn’t known for its vast array of landscapes. People don’t travel to the Garden State to bask in the beauty of glacier-peaked mountains or deep red canyons. There aren’t lush rainforests or wetlands filled with a variety of wildlife. However, there is one place in particular known for its scenic beauty. If you haven’t visited the Stairway to Heaven, NJ, it’s time to put it on your list. Let’s take a closer look!
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy