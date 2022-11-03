Read full article on original website
Related
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
FOX Sports New Jersey Movie Showdown
FOX Sports Radio New Jersey is running a MOVIE SHOWDOWN bracket buster over the next 5 weeks!. We are starting off with 32 of the best sports movies pitted against each other. Then round by round, you will VOTE until we name the best sports movie of all time. Grab...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Fried Chicken Restaurant Has Been Revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Teresa Giudice’s new holiday movie has interesting New Jersey slang title
It's going to be a very New Jersey Christmas. Teresa Giudice is a very busy lady. Between getting married, filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and recently competing on Dancing With The Stars, you'd think she'd have enough on her plate. But, that's not the case - the reality...
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State”
TRENTON – New Jersey is known for many things, but it’s also home to a large veteran population. November is Veteran’s Appreciation Month and legislators are seeking to add New Jersey to the growing number of states adopting a “Purple Heart State” status. Those states include West Virginia, Virginia and Washington. This week, legislation proposed by State Senator Jean Stanfield was approved by the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “New Jersey’s veterans and active duty service members have fought selflessly to preserve our nation’s freedom, with many being wounded or killed while in the line of duty,” said Stanfield The post New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
nj1015.com
Great NJ restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner
With families scattered around the country or the globe, managing a Thanksgiving dinner with the family all together is sometimes impossible. The cost of travel either by car, train or air this year, plus the usual traveling hassles may make having the big turkey dinner at a nice restaurant. Think...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Watch the ‘beaver moon’ lunar eclipse in NJ
If you're someone who pays close attention to the moon, you may notice something a little different this Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last full lunar eclipse until the spring of 2025 will appear in the early morning and is being called the “beaver moon.”. This moon will appear a...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Tomorrow is National Doughnut Day! Here are 25+ Delightful New Jersey Donuts Shops
For more events throughout the year, be sure to check out our Event Guide. For more New Jersey Events and Adventures, follow along on Instagram, @newjerseyisntboring, and Insta Stories! Don’t forget to tag your own NJ fun with #NJisntBoring. Looking for something sweet? At Alfalfa you’ll get a wide...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022
Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
Are You One Of the Many New Jersey Powerball Winners?
Well, aren’t we lucky in New Jersey? The Powerball is the talk of the town and we have three major winners in our state as well as fifteen 50 thousand dollar winners as well! As my homey Adam Sandler would say, “not too shabby”. Make sure to...
Popular work-out facility expanding in New Jersey
New Jersey is kind of a workout-crazy state. There's really no question about that, in fact, a recent study was released and named new Jersey the most gym-obsessed state in the country!. Going to the gym is a great way to of course stay in shape, but it's also a...
New Jersey ballot questions and more to know for Election Day
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey voters will weigh in on several important races on Election Day, but some residents will also be asked a couple of questions. There is only one local measure on the New Jersey ballot this year, and it’s in Mercer County. In Trenton, residents will decide if the city Board […]
hwy.co
Hike the Actual Stairway to Heaven in New Jersey
New Jersey isn’t known for its vast array of landscapes. People don’t travel to the Garden State to bask in the beauty of glacier-peaked mountains or deep red canyons. There aren’t lush rainforests or wetlands filled with a variety of wildlife. However, there is one place in particular known for its scenic beauty. If you haven’t visited the Stairway to Heaven, NJ, it’s time to put it on your list. Let’s take a closer look!
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
13 New Jersey municipalities turn 100 years old in 2022
The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State. Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both. Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in...
Comments / 0