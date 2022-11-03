ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

republictigersports.com

Troester’s Finish Tops Republic Results at State

Sophomore Gracie Troester was the highest finisher of three Republic runners are the state cross country meet in Columbia. Troester finished 60th in Class 5 at the Gans Creek course Friday morning. In the same race, Kristin Probst finished 113th. Brady Purcell was the only competitor from Republic in the...
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Tigers Top Themselves, Topple Webb City

The best Republic football team in a generation somehow keeps topping itself. Saturday afternoon, Republic defeated Webb City for the first time in 25 tries, ending the Cardinals’ streak of 22 consecutive district championships with a 30-21 win. The never-quit Tigers trailed 21-7 with less than two minutes left...
WEBB CITY, MO
republictigersports.com

District Football Postponed

The district football semifinal between Republic and Webb City has been postponed until noon Saturday because of the threat of bad weather — primarily a worry about lightning delays that may stretch out tonight’s game with no guarantees that it could be finished. Kickoff is now set for...
WEBB CITY, MO
republictigersports.com

Tiger Football Player Organizes Comedy Fundraiser

Nationally touring comedian Jaron Myers will be in Republic on November 12 for a comedy show to benefit Tristens Hope Foundation, a suicide prevention group. The event, A Night of Hope & Laughter, has been organized by Republic football player Hayden Hradek. Tristens Hope Foundation is named for Republic student...
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Tigers Juggle Schedule for Saturday Game

Republic’s football players were all set to hop on a bus to Webb City when the word came down this afternoon: their district semifinal game had been postponed until Saturday at noon because of stormy weather tonight. Coach Ryan Cornelsen and his staff shuffled the schedule to adjust. “We...
REPUBLIC, MO
ksmu.org

$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield

The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
the-standard.org

Loving: MSU alum John Goodman leaves lasting impact on MSU

Missouri State alum John Goodman has played several iconic characters in his time as an actor. Whether it’s his terrifying turn as horror antagonist Howard in “10 Cloverfield Lane,” the angry Vietnam veteran and bowler in “The Big Lebowski,” his comically frightening head of an AC repair school in “Community” or even world-class scarer Sully in Pixar’s “Monster’s Inc.,” Goodman has a vast repertoire of intimidating figures under his belt. He seems to be able to tap into primal, horrific passion with alarming ease.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
republictigersports.com

Off the Field – Livestock Showing Opens Doors for Tharp

For those in the dairy industry, attending the World Dairy Expo is monumental. Experts from around the world attend to share ideas, improve their operations, and show their dairy cattle at the week-long event. Junior Addison Tharp, who is an active member of the Republic FFA chapter, competed at the show and placed 14th in one of her divisions.
REPUBLIC, MO
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)

From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
the-standard.org

Ozarks Coffee Trail introduces a tour of local flavor

The Ozarks Coffee Trail has returned for its second year to provide coffee aficionados, tourists and local residents 30 coffee shop locations to explore in southwest Missouri. Ordering any product from at least 10 of the offered locations on the Ozarks Coffee Trail and logging these visits through the website could earn the caffeinated consumer a free, limited edition Ozarks Coffee Trail collector’s mug – and I completed the challenge.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nominees for Greene County circuit judge chosen

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — After two days of public hearings where 18 applicants were interviewed, three nominees to take over the position of Circuit Judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit have been chosen. The judicial position was previously held by Judge Thomas E. Mountjoy, who retired at the end of October. The 31st circuit covers […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Nixa police arrest man near John Thomas School of Discovery

NIXA, Mo. – A man has been arrested after a domestic assault that disrupted pickup at the John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa Friday afternoon, according to Nixa’s Director of Communications. On November 4, Nixa Police Officers were assisting with a domestic assault at a home near the school at about 3:45 pm. The […]
NIXA, MO
KFVS12

Ozark Mountain Christmas traditions kick off in Branson, Mo.; businesses hopeful for the busy holiday season

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Christmas season brings big business to Branson. Many shops and attractions are now decorated for the holiday. Ozark Mountain Christmas, a holiday tradition in the tourist town, kicked off this week. Businesses say it’s not required to start Christmas on November 1, it does get everyone excited for what’s to come this season.
BRANSON, MO

