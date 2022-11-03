ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Develops Small Area Plan for Congress Heights

A plan for the future development of the Congress Heights neighborhood in Southeast’s Ward 8 has been created by the District's Office of Planning with input from residents to stimulate economic growth and support residential, educational and cultural activities. The post D.C. Develops Small Area Plan for Congress Heights appeared first on The Washington Informer.
