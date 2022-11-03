ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Is a housing recession coming?

What recession? Americans may be excused for wondering what all the fuss was about. Economic growth turned nicely positive in the third quarter. The stock market rallied, regaining some though not all of this year's losses, on hopes the Fed will declare victory and ease up on interest-rate hikes. Consumer...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Germany's DAX added 0.1% to 15,543.08, while the CAC40 in Paris slipped...
Kearney Hub

Biden stumps on job growth as voters dread inflation

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday's midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That's left the president trying to convince the public that the job gains mean...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy