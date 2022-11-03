The architect Robert A.M. Stern is known for his classic designs, as is his eponymous firm, Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA). The New York-based architectural firm’s designs, often decked in limestone-like masonry, harken back to Art Deco styles of the 1920s. It’s the firm that developers seek out when they want a stately building. Just look at the famed 15 Central Park West, one of New York’s best-selling condo buildings sometimes referred to as “Limestone Jesus;” or 220 Central Park South, the record-setting tower whose penthouse sold for $190 million earlier this year.

