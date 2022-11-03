Read full article on original website
Latino voters in the 8th district are interested in issues, not politics, this election season
Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District could help decide the balance of power in the US House of Representatives with a race many consider to be a toss-up. The district sits Northeast of Denver and covers Weld and Adams counties and it also has the largest Latino voting bloc in the state. Nearly 40 % of the population there identifies as Latino.
Monday, November 7
On today's newscast, tune in for news on the congressional candidates vying to represent our area, a local investigation into a grim discovery in Redstone, the latest COVID-19 hospitalization data and more. Here’s some of the highlights:. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert of Silt and Democrat Adam Frisch of Aspen...
3rd Congressional District candidates campaign in Roaring Fork Valley before Election Day
The candidates for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District were in the Roaring Fork Valley over the past few days —making their case to voters and waving flags. Both U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Democrat Adam Frisch from Aspen were optimistic about their chances Tuesday. On Friday, Boebert was...
Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties
Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
