Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

On The Market: Bird House

One of the more unusual houses in the city of Buffalo is on the market. I first wrote about Bird House back in 2008, when an “environmental collective” – called Bird House – was residing at the 92 Bird Avenue property. At the time, and for many years to come, the inhabitants of the house lived a communal lifestyle, which was often times somewhat in flux (learn more).
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Wow-Factor @ The Barrel Factory Restaurant

I remember the first time that I ever stepped foot into The Barrel Factory, back in August of 2014. At the time, touring the site with Steve Bystran, it was hard to imagine that the building would one day become such a phenomenal destination in the Old First Ward. But over the course of almost a decade, I have witnessed a transformation that is fairly astonishing – from a building that looked as if it might not even make it, to a 100% unique multi-dimensional food, beverage, and entertainment hub.
BUFFALO, NY
marketplace.org

Why this Buffalo manufacturer is “a little bit excited” about an economic slowdown

Matt Gehman is general manager of three business — which he co-owns with his wife, Melissa — about 15 minutes south of downtown Buffalo, New York. They have 25 employees, and wages the past year have started at $22 an hour, plus full benefits. Two of the businesses, MMG Industrial and Metal Locking Service, share the same concrete-floored room for their manufacturing work.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Federal funding to revitalize historic market in Niagara Co.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $245,000 grant from the U.S.D.A. will go to the New York Field and Fork Network which runs the Niagara Falls City Farmers Market just off of Pine Avenue. The funds will be used to make capital improvements, recruit more farmers and other vendors to the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

General Motors Lockport to hold hiring event November 17

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — General Motors Lockport is hiring. The company is set to hold a hiring event and open house on November 17, seeking production workers and electrical journeypersons. They are looking for temporary full-time and part-time employees. The event is set to be held at 200 Upper Mountain Road in Lockport from 10 […]
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York

Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
LANCASTER, NY
ubmd.com

Black Men in White Coats Chapter Established at UB

A Black Men in White Coats chapter has been established at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is named in honor of the late Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98, the school’s former associate director of admissions who died July 4 in a fire at his North Buffalo home.
BUFFALO, NY
marketplace.org

How this couple makes up to $4,000 a month dumpster diving

Erin and Dave Sheffield of Buffalo, New York, met dumpster diving at the University at Buffalo around 13 years ago. “I was looking through a roll off dumpster that was outside of the building,” Dave said. Erin recognized the fellow dumpster diver right away and jokingly asked what he...
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
niagaranow.com

Union strike moves forward despite legislation prohibiting it

Niagara-on-the-Lake kids spent Friday at home, after a Canadian Union of Public Employees strike forced schools to close doors for the day. There were no picket lines in Niagara-on-the-Lake, but support staff from schools, including secretaries, custodians, lunchroom workers and educational assistants, were picketing in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Do you know about Wildfire Ranch in Friendship NY? See the slideshow

A new ranch established in the hills of Friendship this year with a unique mission: “Equine Spiritual Retreat for Trauma Recovery.”. Carolyn M. Higgins is an Equine and Mindfulness Life Coach, and Certified Clinical Trauma Professional with 24 years in the area of mental health and trauma recovery. Read more about the service she and her team offer:
FRIENDSHIP, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Church donates 40-foot tree for Jamestown's official Christmas tree

The city of Jamestown has announced a 40-foot Norway Spruce tree will become the city's official Christmas tree. The tree is being donated by the New Home Community Church and will be harvested from the churchyard at 40 City View Avenue in Jamestown. A crew from the city's Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, along with assistance from the Jamestown BPU crew and crane, will harvest the three, then transport it by a truck and trailer donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The tree will be decorated with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights. Harvesting of the tree is scheduled tentatively for Tuesday, November 8 at 9 am, arriving at City Hall about an hour later. A ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree will take place during this year's Christmas Parade set for Saturday, December 3.
JAMESTOWN, NY

