buffalorising.com
On The Market: Bird House
One of the more unusual houses in the city of Buffalo is on the market. I first wrote about Bird House back in 2008, when an “environmental collective” – called Bird House – was residing at the 92 Bird Avenue property. At the time, and for many years to come, the inhabitants of the house lived a communal lifestyle, which was often times somewhat in flux (learn more).
buffalorising.com
Wow-Factor @ The Barrel Factory Restaurant
I remember the first time that I ever stepped foot into The Barrel Factory, back in August of 2014. At the time, touring the site with Steve Bystran, it was hard to imagine that the building would one day become such a phenomenal destination in the Old First Ward. But over the course of almost a decade, I have witnessed a transformation that is fairly astonishing – from a building that looked as if it might not even make it, to a 100% unique multi-dimensional food, beverage, and entertainment hub.
marketplace.org
Why this Buffalo manufacturer is “a little bit excited” about an economic slowdown
Matt Gehman is general manager of three business — which he co-owns with his wife, Melissa — about 15 minutes south of downtown Buffalo, New York. They have 25 employees, and wages the past year have started at $22 an hour, plus full benefits. Two of the businesses, MMG Industrial and Metal Locking Service, share the same concrete-floored room for their manufacturing work.
Chick-fil-A plans first Northtowns location, national chain's fifth in WNY
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Northtowns could get its first Chick-fil-A. The Town of Clarence is considering development plans for a store at 5017 Transit Road, where a team is hoping to put a new store at the site of a shuttered Applebee’s at Eastgate Plaza, a Benderson Development property.
wutv29.com
Federal funding to revitalize historic market in Niagara Co.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $245,000 grant from the U.S.D.A. will go to the New York Field and Fork Network which runs the Niagara Falls City Farmers Market just off of Pine Avenue. The funds will be used to make capital improvements, recruit more farmers and other vendors to the...
General Motors Lockport to hold hiring event November 17
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — General Motors Lockport is hiring. The company is set to hold a hiring event and open house on November 17, seeking production workers and electrical journeypersons. They are looking for temporary full-time and part-time employees. The event is set to be held at 200 Upper Mountain Road in Lockport from 10 […]
Most Buffalo Land Is Owned By This Organization
There is a lot of land in New York's second-largest city, and you may be surprised by who owns the largest share of it. All across the country, there are some people and businesses that own a lot of land and property. For example, according to an article in USA...
Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York
Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
Attend Free Cannabis Summit In Buffalo, Get Hired For Marijuana Jobs
There is a huge cannabis job fair coming to Buffalo. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to the 716. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
ubmd.com
Black Men in White Coats Chapter Established at UB
A Black Men in White Coats chapter has been established at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is named in honor of the late Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98, the school’s former associate director of admissions who died July 4 in a fire at his North Buffalo home.
marketplace.org
How this couple makes up to $4,000 a month dumpster diving
Erin and Dave Sheffield of Buffalo, New York, met dumpster diving at the University at Buffalo around 13 years ago. “I was looking through a roll off dumpster that was outside of the building,” Dave said. Erin recognized the fellow dumpster diver right away and jokingly asked what he...
Analyzing NYS Governor race
This is the final round before election day and both democrat Kathy Hochul and republican opponent Lee Zeldin hold final get out the vote rallies.
Going green with those old orange pumpkins
Now to a big question following every Halloween: what to do with all those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns? Many people decided to bring those orange gourds to a special composting event.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
AG James wins millions from notorious Buffalo landlord
New York Attorney General Letitia James won Monday a $5.1 million lawsuit against a notorious Buffalo landlord.
Millions more will be spent on infrastructure projects across Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the heels of an announcement of a massive infrastructure improvement on Main Street, more money is flowing into Buffalo for some similar projects. It's going to be spent in an area of the city, which local leaders say has been neglected for far too long.
niagaranow.com
Union strike moves forward despite legislation prohibiting it
Niagara-on-the-Lake kids spent Friday at home, after a Canadian Union of Public Employees strike forced schools to close doors for the day. There were no picket lines in Niagara-on-the-Lake, but support staff from schools, including secretaries, custodians, lunchroom workers and educational assistants, were picketing in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
wellsvillesun.com
Do you know about Wildfire Ranch in Friendship NY? See the slideshow
A new ranch established in the hills of Friendship this year with a unique mission: “Equine Spiritual Retreat for Trauma Recovery.”. Carolyn M. Higgins is an Equine and Mindfulness Life Coach, and Certified Clinical Trauma Professional with 24 years in the area of mental health and trauma recovery. Read more about the service she and her team offer:
chautauquatoday.com
Church donates 40-foot tree for Jamestown's official Christmas tree
The city of Jamestown has announced a 40-foot Norway Spruce tree will become the city's official Christmas tree. The tree is being donated by the New Home Community Church and will be harvested from the churchyard at 40 City View Avenue in Jamestown. A crew from the city's Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, along with assistance from the Jamestown BPU crew and crane, will harvest the three, then transport it by a truck and trailer donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The tree will be decorated with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights. Harvesting of the tree is scheduled tentatively for Tuesday, November 8 at 9 am, arriving at City Hall about an hour later. A ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree will take place during this year's Christmas Parade set for Saturday, December 3.
gardeningknowhow.com
Q.Should Pachysandra Be Cut Back To Ground Level During Fall Cleanup?
Should pachysandra be cut back to Ground level during fall cleanup time here in Buffalo, New York area? Thank you, RL Buffalo, NY.
