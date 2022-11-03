SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police say the intersection between Drinkwater Boulevard and Osborn Road is closed after a two-car crash Saturday morning. Officials say they found two people who were in stable condition after the crash, but that they are working to rescue someone out of one of the vehicles at the intersection. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for investigators. The intersection has been blocked off.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO