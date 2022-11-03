ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed inside Mesa apartment, police say

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa officers are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed inside an apartment near Southern Avenue and Alma School Road. Police were called to the area at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 6 after residents reported hearing gunshots. A man was found shot to death...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting at Glendale business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting at a business where a party was reportedly being hosted near 51st Avenue and Camelback. Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. and found an unidentified man's body along with two others.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

ABC 15 News

KTAR.com

Husband, wife dead in late night shooting at Mesa apartment complex

PHOENIX – A husband and wife died in a late night shooting Tuesday at a Mesa apartment complex, authorities said. Mesa police officers arrived to the complex near Main Street and Power Road at about 11:20 p.m. and found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde under a stairwell with gunshot wounds.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Husband, wife identified as victims in Mesa shooting

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife were fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Mesa, police said. Ronnie Lazalde, 48, was found dead at about 11:15 p.m. underneath a stairwell at the complex located near Power Road and Main Street. Lazalde's 41-year-old wife, Natishia, was found near him also suffering from gunshot wounds.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Casa Grande Police seize fentanyl, guns, cash; suspected drug supplier arrested

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - An Arizona man suspected of being a drug supplier was arrested after police say they seized numerous drugs, weapons, and cash. Casa Grande Police say Vicente Rodriguez, a 34-year-old resident of Arizona City, was arrested on Nov. 2, following a lengthy investigation into his alleged involvement in supplying known fentanyl dealers and addicts with drugs.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Intersection in Scottsdale closed after two-car crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police say the intersection between Drinkwater Boulevard and Osborn Road is closed after a two-car crash Saturday morning. Officials say they found two people who were in stable condition after the crash, but that they are working to rescue someone out of one of the vehicles at the intersection. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for investigators. The intersection has been blocked off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

