Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot, killed inside Mesa apartment, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa officers are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed inside an apartment near Southern Avenue and Alma School Road. Police were called to the area at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 6 after residents reported hearing gunshots. A man was found shot to death...
Arizona man accused of fatally shooting boss over paycheck dispute
PHOENIX — An Arizona man is accused of fatally shooting his boss on Wednesday after a pay dispute stemming from some missing items, authorities said. Daniel Gordon Sr., 51, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to Maricopa County online court records.
fox10phoenix.com
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
KOLD-TV
Man accused of killing his roommate, chopping up his body inside a Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a man who hadn’t been seen or heard from for about a month was found chopped up in his Phoenix home, and police said they caught the man who did it. Thomas Wallace was roommates with the unidentified man and is now facing multiple felonies in connection to his death.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at Glendale business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting at a business where a party was reportedly being hosted near 51st Avenue and Camelback. Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. and found an unidentified man's body along with two others.
AZFamily
Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
AZFamily
Scottsdale police officer arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, causing crash
ABC 15 News
Off-duty police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash
KTAR.com
Husband, wife dead in late night shooting at Mesa apartment complex
AZFamily
Reward offered to find shooter who killed man found dead inside car in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement is hoping a new reward will help get new leads into whoever shot and killed a man found dead inside a car in Maryvale earlier this week. Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer of 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez.
Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Chandler, police say
At about 2:30 p.m., police were called to a home near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road for reports of a shooting.
Husband, wife identified as victims in Mesa shooting
Suspect who tampered with food at Valley Target stores gets probation
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2018. A man arrested in 2018 for pouring hydrogen peroxide on food products at local retail stores throughout the Valley has been placed on supervised probation. David Lohr, 52, was sentenced last week to seven years...
Phoenix PD and FBI respond to Kari Lake headquarters for reports of 'suspicious item' in the mail
PHOENIX — On Saturday night, the FBI and Phoenix police, along with hazmat and bomb squad units, were called to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters after "suspicious items" were reportedly found in the mail, according to NBC News. A source familiar with the incident told NBC...
12news.com
Valley woman recalls terrifying encounter as owl attempts to attack her dog
The Scottsdale woman was on a walk when they encountered the owl perched on a tree. The owl flew toward them trying to get her dog.
kjzz.org
These Phoenix Police tips could keep porch pirates away from your holiday deliveries
As the holiday season approaches, more online shoppers will begin to make purchases to be delivered to their homes. But items left on porches are vulnerable to being stolen. Phoenix Police Sergeant Brian Bower suggests video monitoring devices to capture these porch pirates. “Having that surveillance camera at the door...
fox10phoenix.com
Casa Grande Police seize fentanyl, guns, cash; suspected drug supplier arrested
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - An Arizona man suspected of being a drug supplier was arrested after police say they seized numerous drugs, weapons, and cash. Casa Grande Police say Vicente Rodriguez, a 34-year-old resident of Arizona City, was arrested on Nov. 2, following a lengthy investigation into his alleged involvement in supplying known fentanyl dealers and addicts with drugs.
AZFamily
Intersection in Scottsdale closed after two-car crash
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police say the intersection between Drinkwater Boulevard and Osborn Road is closed after a two-car crash Saturday morning. Officials say they found two people who were in stable condition after the crash, but that they are working to rescue someone out of one of the vehicles at the intersection. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for investigators. The intersection has been blocked off.
12news.com
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
