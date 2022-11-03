HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An annual favorite returns on Saturday, the Downtown Hutchinson Soup & Chili Fest. There are 17 teams entered for this weekend's event. The event will be along Main Street from 3rd Avenue to Avenue C. Tickets are $6 for participants 10 and older; 9 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event starting at 11 a.m. at Avenue A Park (Avenue A & Main) as well as at DCI Park (2nd & Main). They will take debit or credit cards or cash.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO