As you may or may not expect, the popular Japanese animation style anime has been a major hit in Asia and earned itself a legion of fans. In Taiwan, shows and dramas appear on pay-per-view channels with very little lag time between there and Japan. Thailand has a special affinity for Japanese TV and will broadcast not only Japanese anime and drama but also a wide variety of Japanese TV broadcast programmes. The Malaysians are big anime fans, too, and the media will broadcast anime each weekend. Die-hard fans can get the latest anime on paid channels, but these are expensive, so not so many do.

