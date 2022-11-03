ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full-court press in lead-up to Tuesday’s midterms

By Raquel Martin
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Heavy hitters for both political parties are on the road as the midterm election nears, with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama all on the campaign trail lending their power to neck-and-neck congressional races.

Early indicators have Republicans poised to take back the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing Democratic leaders into a full court press to motivate their voters to get out to the polls.

Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Obama are warning voters about Republicans who refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election, calling them too extreme to be trusted.

“We’re facing a defining moment,” the president said. “Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us.”

In Arizona, where the Republican gubernatorial candidate has refused to say if she will accept the results of Tuesday’s election, Obama offered a message meant to unify liberal voters and pull independents to Democrats’ side.

“The only way to preserve our democracy is if we together nurture and invest in it,” he said.

Republicans are sending their big names to the tight races, too — Trump was in Iowa Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan Friday and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is headed to Texas.

“There’s a lot of places to watch,” McCarthy said on Fox News.

He and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway say voters fed up with high inflation will break red.

“We are going to do better among working class men and women, non-college educated men and women who’ve been very hurt in this economy,” Conway said. “We’re going to do better in places and spaces that’ll surprise folks.”

Republicans appear to be already looking forward to the 2024 presidential election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

The seven most memorable midterm debate moments

This year’s midterms saw many high-profile candidates take to the debate stage to treat viewers to substantive conversations on policy and social issues — as well as plenty of barbs, stunts and gaffes. This year’s midterms bucked tradition, with many major candidates — both Republicans and Democrats — opting against participating in a debate. Many […]
GEORGIA STATE
KSN News

GOP leaves door open to contesting election losses

Republican leaders on Sunday left open the possibility of contesting GOP losses in the midterms, suggesting that while candidates should accept the results, they should also do so after exhausting challenges available to them. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash whether every Republican candidate will accept election results even if they lose, Republican National Committee […]
GEORGIA STATE
KSN News

Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins

Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election.  But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit from some surprise wins in […]
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Four Republican congressman up for re-election in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s four congressmen are expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections after Republican state lawmakers redrew the state’s political maps that expanded the party’s advantage. The political and demographic landscape had long made three of the state’s four congressional districts almost sure bets for Republicans. But, the other district that covers a suburban swath extending south from Salt Lake City through several cities including West Jordan, Lehi and Saratoga Springs had usually been up for grabs, drawing national interest, piles of glossy campaign mailers and recurring attack ads on local television during college football and Major League Baseball’s World Series. Not this year. Republican Burgess Owens, a former NFL player and one of two Black Republicans in the U.S House of Representatives, is heavily favored to win the race in the 4th Congressional District against Democrat Darlene McDonald even though he narrowly defeated Democrat Ben McAdams in 2020.
UTAH STATE
KSN News

Trump, Biden wage proxy 2024 fight over midterm elections

It’s a Biden vs. Trump rematch, two years early. The final days of the 2022 midterm campaign are offering a foretaste of a likely 2024 White House campaign, with President Biden and former President Trump squaring off in a proxy battle. Biden has increasingly mentioned Trump in his stump speeches as he urges Americans to […]
GEORGIA STATE
KSN News

Trump jabs at DeSantis during rally: ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’

Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at a campaign rally on Saturday night, coining the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” for the politician who is widely viewed as Trump’s greatest competition for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trump called out his potential political rival at Saturday’s rally in Latrobe, Pa., while […]
LATROBE, PA
KSN News

Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out of Congress

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is going out with a bang, ramping up her attacks on the pro-Trump forces in her own party with a highly public exit tour designed to prevent the same GOP leaders she once embraced from winning power next year. The Wyoming conservative was clobbered in her August primary after lambasting former […]
WYOMING STATE
KSN News

KSN News

