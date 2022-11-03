Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
The Braves make their first trade of the offseason
This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez hints at free agency plans
Could Christian Vázquez return to the Boston Red Sox?. The midseason trade that shipped Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros was an unpopular decision in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse and with the fanbase, but it turned out well for the veteran catcher in the end. On Saturday...
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return
Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Angels Hire Marcus Thames, Bill Hezel, & Phil Plantier To Coaching Staff
The Los Angeles Angels announced three new additions to their Major League coaching staff on Monday. Marcus Thames has been named the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier will be his assistant hitting coach, and Bill Hezel is the new assistant pitching coach. Thames spent the 2022 season with the Miami...
Who will survive the Pirates’ offseason roster crunch?
As I enjoyed my daily coffee this morning, I caught up with the latest article from Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Justice delos Santos. Today’s reading focused on the upcoming 40-man roster decisions the Pirates will make this offseason, all while trying to maintain depth with the plethora of Rule 5-eligible players in the system.
Hitting coach Thames headlines additions to Angels' staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Thames is the Los Angeles Angels' new hitting coach, and Phil Plantier will be his assistant next season. Bill Hezel, the director of pitching at the Driveline Baseball development program, will be the assistant pitching coach to Matt Wise, who is returning to the Angels for the 2023 season on manager Phil Nevin's staff.
Rockies hire final two members to coaching staff
The Rockies announced the final two members of their coaching staff, with Hensley Meulens coming to Colorado as the new hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer hired as the new third base/infield coach. Meulens is a newcomer to the somewhat infamously insular Rockies organization, though his season as a player with...
Angels add three coaches to Phil Nevin's staff
The Los Angeles Angels hired three new coaches for the staff of manager Phil Nevin, including new hitting coach Marcus Thames. Phil Plantier was hired as an assistant hitting coach, while Bill Hezel was brought aboard as an assistant pitching coach. Nevin, who was named interim manager after Joe Maddon was fired in June, was retained last month on a one-year deal.
Angels News: Pitching Coach Set to Return to Halos for 2023
He will be getting a new assistant, though.
MLB Manager Tracker: White Sox Introduce Manager
Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.
Matt Holliday added to Cardinals coaching staff for 2023 season
ST. LOUIS — A member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame is back on the team in a new role. On Sunday the St. Louis Cardinals announced new hires for the coaching staff, including the return of Matt Holliday as the team's new bench coach. Holliday will replace Skip Schumaker, who left the coaching staff to become the new manager of the Miami Marlins.
Brad Ausmus declines to return as Athletics’ bench coach
Brad Ausmus has turned down an offer to return for a second season as the bench coach of the Athletics, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. According to Heyman, the former big league catcher is looking to find a front office position instead. Ausmus only spent a year...
This Day In Dodgers History: Farhan Zaidi Hired As General Manager
On November 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Farhan Zaidi as their 11th general manager in franchise history. He joined a Dodgers front office that was headed by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. With Zaidi part of the equation, the Dodgers posted one of the best seasons in...
Pirates, Nats, A's have best odds for No. 1 pick in 1st MLB draft lottery
Major League Baseball announced Monday the details of its first-ever draft lottery for the top pick in 2023. The 18 teams that failed to qualify for the playoffs will enter the lottery, which takes place on Dec. 6 during baseball's winter meetings. The Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Oakland Athletics - owners of the three worst records in MLB this past season - share the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall selection at 16.5%.
Rockies add Meulens as hitting coach to bolster offense
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have brought in Hensley Meulens to serve as hitting coach after back-to-back subpar seasons at the plate. Meulens was an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2022. He will be counted on to revamp a Rockies lineup that hit .254 last season, the second-lowest mark behind only the 2021 squad (.249). Meulens takes over for Dave Magadan.
Texas Rangers Offseason Central
Keep up with all of the coverage of the Texas Rangers offseason courtesy of Inside the Rangers.
