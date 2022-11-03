ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Braves make their first trade of the offseason

This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday

Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return

Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Angels Hire Marcus Thames, Bill Hezel, & Phil Plantier To Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Angels announced three new additions to their Major League coaching staff on Monday. Marcus Thames has been named the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier will be his assistant hitting coach, and Bill Hezel is the new assistant pitching coach. Thames spent the 2022 season with the Miami...
bucsdugout.com

Who will survive the Pirates’ offseason roster crunch?

As I enjoyed my daily coffee this morning, I caught up with the latest article from Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Justice delos Santos. Today’s reading focused on the upcoming 40-man roster decisions the Pirates will make this offseason, all while trying to maintain depth with the plethora of Rule 5-eligible players in the system.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Hitting coach Thames headlines additions to Angels' staff

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Thames is the Los Angeles Angels' new hitting coach, and Phil Plantier will be his assistant next season. Bill Hezel, the director of pitching at the Driveline Baseball development program, will be the assistant pitching coach to Matt Wise, who is returning to the Angels for the 2023 season on manager Phil Nevin's staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies hire final two members to coaching staff

The Rockies announced the final two members of their coaching staff, with Hensley Meulens coming to Colorado as the new hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer hired as the new third base/infield coach. Meulens is a newcomer to the somewhat infamously insular Rockies organization, though his season as a player with...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Angels add three coaches to Phil Nevin's staff

The Los Angeles Angels hired three new coaches for the staff of manager Phil Nevin, including new hitting coach Marcus Thames. Phil Plantier was hired as an assistant hitting coach, while Bill Hezel was brought aboard as an assistant pitching coach. Nevin, who was named interim manager after Joe Maddon was fired in June, was retained last month on a one-year deal.
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Farhan Zaidi Hired As General Manager

On November 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Farhan Zaidi as their 11th general manager in franchise history. He joined a Dodgers front office that was headed by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. With Zaidi part of the equation, the Dodgers posted one of the best seasons in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Pirates, Nats, A's have best odds for No. 1 pick in 1st MLB draft lottery

Major League Baseball announced Monday the details of its first-ever draft lottery for the top pick in 2023. The 18 teams that failed to qualify for the playoffs will enter the lottery, which takes place on Dec. 6 during baseball's winter meetings. The Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Oakland Athletics - owners of the three worst records in MLB this past season - share the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall selection at 16.5%.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Longmont Leader

Rockies add Meulens as hitting coach to bolster offense

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have brought in Hensley Meulens to serve as hitting coach after back-to-back subpar seasons at the plate. Meulens was an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2022. He will be counted on to revamp a Rockies lineup that hit .254 last season, the second-lowest mark behind only the 2021 squad (.249). Meulens takes over for Dave Magadan.
DENVER, CO

