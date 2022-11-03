Read full article on original website
Hernando stabbing suspect wanted to ‘put the fear of God’ in victim, deputies say
A Hernando County stabbing suspect who threatened to "Put the fear of God" in another person is behind bars after an altercation broke out over a woman, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man faces animal cruelty charges and elderly abuse
An investigation into a Hernando home by a Citrus County animal control officer led to animal cruelty charges against one of the residents and a charge of abuse of an elderly or disabled person. The arrest of Joseph Michael Stewart, 20, began when a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded...
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Mulberry Walmart Jewelry Thief Who Got Away On Bike
MULBERRY, Fla.- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requests help to identify the man in the above photo. According to the detective investigating this case, this man stole two jewelry items from the Mulberry Walmart store on October 28th and then fled the area on a
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man sentenced to life for killing Inverness woman in Sumter County traffic crash
A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman. Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday,...
Mysuncoast.com
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
WESH
Police: Infants found covered in ash, bed bug bites after Florida man falls asleep at the wheel
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police charged two people with child neglect after infants in their care were allegedly found covered in cigarette and marijuana ash and bed bug bites. Police said they found Cedric Bullard, 48, asleep at the wheel in the middle of an intersection at 12:41 a.m....
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 13-Year-Old Joshua Morris
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joshua Morris, a missing-runaway 13-year-old. Deputies say Morris is 6 ft., around 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Morris was last seen on Nov. 3 around 2:30 p.m., walking westbound on
Family grows by four as Pasco County adoption day ceremony returns
“The more you adopt, the feeling gets bigger. And the kids add to it. And at the end of the day, I enjoy every second of it,” said Julio Rodriguez.
Angel Tree program helps families get gifts for Christmas
You can make a difference in a child's holiday this year.
St. Pete man accused of beating 14-year-old, pouring detergent into his mouth
A St. Petersburg man was arrested on a child abuse charge Thursday for allegedly attacking a teenager during an argument, according to police.
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
Citrus County Chronicle
Out the Window l Government officials deserve ‘poop in the shoe’
It has been a while since I’ve offered some “Poop in the Shoe” awards in Citrus County and some new readers of the Chronicle may not be familiar with the effort. As the editor and publisher for more than four decades starting in 1978, I produced a weekly column for the newspaper.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man agrees to be sentenced for armed gas station robbery; faces life
A Homosassa man on the brink of standing trial decided to no longer fight accusations he robbed a Homosassa gas station at knifepoint with the help of three others. Instead of picking his jury the morning of Monday, Nov. 7, 28-year-old Thomas Steven Burke pleaded no contest to amended armed-robbery and aggravated-assault charges, in exchange for a prison sentence of between 30 years and up to life.
Payroll specialist stole over $10K from employee paychecks, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man who they say allegedly stole thousands of dollars from employee paychecks while working at two different businesses in 2018 and 2022.
Auburndale Cops Looking For Two Men Who Stole Nabsico Worker’s iPad In Walmart
AUBURNDALE, Fla. – Police in Auburndale, Florida are searching for two suspects who lifted a Nabisco employee’s iPad while he was working in Walmart. On October 18, at 1:22 PM, two suspects entered the Walmart located at 2120 Highway 92 West in Auburndale, Florida.
Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey
New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday afternoon.
10NEWS
Fire destroys house behind Gibsonton monument
Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
WATCH: I-4 blocked as motorists wrangle loose dog
Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida first lady fires up Citrus' Republican fan base
With only a few days looming between now and the Nov. 8 General Election, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis stoked the Citrus County Republican base with an impassioned plea for their support. DeSantis was on the campaign trail Saturday, Nov. 5, pitching why her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is best...
