Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage
Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
dotesports.com
NiP lost at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, but they led all teams in a key strategic statistic
Ninjas in Pyjamas’ current CS:GO project will be evaluated after they finished 0-3 in IEM Rio Major Legends Stage alongside FaZe Clan, but the team at least topped one uncommon leaderboard. Casters Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill and Alex “Machine” Richardson came up with a new statistic during the Brazilian Major...
dotesports.com
Only 2 FaZe Clan players carried their weight in IEM Rio CS:GO Major elimination match
The team full of stars couldn't get anything done at the Brazilian Major. Star riflers Robin “ropz” Kool and Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken were the only CS:GO players on FaZe Clan to finish their disastrous elimination game against Bad News Eagles at the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage yesterday with a positive K/D.
dotesports.com
Crowd-buffed FURIA at IEM Rio are the best performing team of the Legends Stage so far
After three days of action in the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, one team currently stands alone at the top of the list of best performers, much to the delight of the local crowd that’s been behind them the entire time. FURIA, the sole remaining Brazilian...
dotesports.com
KRIMZ’s return spurs Fnatic to IEM Rio CS:GO Major playoffs
Over the last few years, Counter-Strike fans have had to say some of the toughest goodbyes to legends of the game, whether it be Major winners, Grand Slam champions, or CS:GO pioneers. Well, just mere hours ago, one of those legends turned the clock back to take his team back to a Major’s playoffs.
dotesports.com
These 10 heroes are crushing the Dota 2 Diretide meta
Seasonal game modes like Diretide can look like fun additions to Dota 2. Considering how competitive the meta can get in ranked Dota 2 matches, an alternate game mode is essentially a breath of fresh air until players break down its unique meta. Shortly after Diretide’s 2022 release, some heroes...
dotesports.com
Only one team still in IEM Rio has never made it to a CS:GO Major’s playoffs
Of the remaining teams fighting for just a few remaining playoff spots at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, only one is still seeking their first time in the Champions Stage. Sprout, the German-based organization fielding a primarily Danish roster, has never reached the playoffs of a CS:GO Major as they approach their fifth year competing in CS:GO. In fact, IEM Rio is only the second Major appearance for the organization, having competed at the ELEAGUE Boston Major in 2018, where they were eliminated in the Challengers Stage with a 1-3 record.
dotesports.com
NRG kicks off ‘VALORANT roster reveal week’ with returning coach
With only a few final pieces left to fall in what’s been a very exciting VALORANT offseason, one of the partnered teams competing in the VCT Americas league next year is ready to announce its roster. But it seems like the org will be taking its sweet time in doing so.
dotesports.com
Veteran ADC Carzzy to rejoin former team MAD Lions for 2023 LEC season, according to report
Team Vitality AD carry Carzzy will be reportedly making a return to his former team this offseason. The three-year veteran has reached an agreement to play for MAD Lions during the 2023 LEC season, according to a report from independent League of Legends journalist Brieuc Seeger. Carzzy played for MAD...
dotesports.com
How much are 500 Apex Packs in Apex Legends?
Heirlooms are some of the most coveted items in Apex Legends. These extremely rare cosmetics can’t be purchased outright, however. Instead, they can only be purchased with Heirloom Shards, which in turn can only be obtained in Apex Packs, the game’s version of loot boxes. Heirloom Shards normally have less than a one percent chance of dropping, according to the official Apex FAQ page.
dotesports.com
Vitality to shake-up supports with arrival of Kaiser, departure of Labrov, according to report
Team Vitality is reportedly making a swap at the support position, bringing in MAD Lions’ long-tenured League of Legends support Kaiser for the 2023 season, according to a report from Marián Stoica of Blix.gg. In a corresponding move, Alejandro Gomis, also of Blix.gg, reported the team’s 2022 support,...
dotesports.com
Despite Worlds finals loss, T1 made history in 2022 chase for League’s ‘grand slam’
T1’s 2022 squad may just be one of the biggest “what-if” stories in professional League of Legends history. The team started the year on the greatest run to ever open a season, winning 26 consecutive matches between January and May, while coming just one game away from lifting the Summoner’s Cup for the fourth time in franchise history in November.
dotesports.com
How MTG The Brother’s War prerelease works | Guide to Sealed and Jumpstart formats
All Magic: The Gathering players will get a first look and play experience through The Brothers’ War prerelease and Jumpstart events before the set releases digitally. Wizards of the Coast has changed the release schedule with The Brothers’ War (BRO) set, with prerelease events to take place prior to digital and global releases. Taking place at local game stores, prerelease events start on Nov. 11 and can run up to the global launch on Nov. 18. Most local game stores will still run Jumpstart and Sealed after the BRO set releases, but with more of a focus on Draft, Commander, and Standard events.
dotesports.com
New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks give first look at Fuecoco’s evolution
Less than two weeks before the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch, even more leaks are flooding the internet, giving fans a look at some of the game’s new faces before release. In a newly released leak of an in-game screenshot, the first evolution...
dotesports.com
Elyoya reportedly staying with MAD Lions for the 2023 LEC season
The Spanish jungler Javier “Elyoya” Prades Batalla will continue playing for LEC team MAD Lions for 2023, according to a report by Jaxon.gg. Despite major interest from other European teams, including Fnatic and G2 Esports, as well as offers from abroad, Elyoya will play on MAD for the remainder of his contract which ends next year.
dotesports.com
K’Sante’s win rate is abysmal at League of Legends release despite early buffs
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is the latest League of Legends champion to hit the live servers on Nov. 3. Trying to avoid the tradition of releasing unbalanced champions like Yuumi and Zeri, Riot Games preemptively buffed K’Sante on the PBE. But this wasn’t enough for the champion to become a relevant pick, even at his release.
dotesports.com
#FaZeDown: Vitality push reigning Major champions to brink of elimination at IEM Rio
FaZe Clan, one of the best CS:GO teams in the world and PGL Antwerp Major champions, are one loss away from being sent home from the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage following a 16-6 defeat to Vitality in the 0-1 pool of the Swiss system. This is already a disastrous...
dotesports.com
Smite key missing: Here are all the objectives T1 stole from DRX during Worlds 2022 finals
If you watched the final series of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, then it might have taken a while for your blood pressure to drop to normal range. Fans and analysts are all saying that this final five-game series between T1 and DRX was the greatest in League history, and for good reason.
dotesports.com
FPX parts ways with entire VALORANT roster
Chinese organization FunPlus Phoenix has released its European VALORANT team, the team revealed today. The future of FPX’s roster is known, however. The team is set to part ways with Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, who will reportedly join NRG’s VALORANT team alongside the former OpTic core. The core FPX roster has, however, reportedly signed with Natus Vincere, the largest organization in the CIS region.
dotesports.com
Return to Runeterra: The first anniversary of Arcane will be celebrated with a mysterious drop and other events
It has been almost exactly one year since we were given a deeper look at Piltover and Zaun, two locations familiar to fans of League of Legends, through the animated Netflix series, Arcane—and fans across the internet are ready to celebrate. The official Arcane Twitter account revealed today that...
Comments / 0