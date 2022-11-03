Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major

All Magic: The Gathering players will get a first look and play experience through The Brothers’ War prerelease and Jumpstart events before the set releases digitally. Wizards of the Coast has changed the release schedule with The Brothers’ War (BRO) set, with prerelease events to take place prior to digital and global releases. Taking place at local game stores, prerelease events start on Nov. 11 and can run up to the global launch on Nov. 18. Most local game stores will still run Jumpstart and Sealed after the BRO set releases, but with more of a focus on Draft, Commander, and Standard events.

