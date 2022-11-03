Read full article on original website
Only one team still in IEM Rio has never made it to a CS:GO Major’s playoffs
Of the remaining teams fighting for just a few remaining playoff spots at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, only one is still seeking their first time in the Champions Stage. Sprout, the German-based organization fielding a primarily Danish roster, has never reached the playoffs of a CS:GO Major as they approach their fifth year competing in CS:GO. In fact, IEM Rio is only the second Major appearance for the organization, having competed at the ELEAGUE Boston Major in 2018, where they were eliminated in the Challengers Stage with a 1-3 record.
How to reroll and get more Arcana in Dota 2’s Candyworks
If Diretide is the cake, then Candyworks is the topping in Dota 2 since it’s where players get to exchange their Candies for cosmetic items. Considering how difficult it has been to farm candies, players are advised to use their limited resources on valuable items like Arcanas. If you don’t have an Arcana in your original three offerings, you’ll have the option to reroll and test your luck to see if you can get an Arcana or another expensive item.
Veteran ADC Carzzy to rejoin former team MAD Lions for 2023 LEC season, according to report
Team Vitality AD carry Carzzy will be reportedly making a return to his former team this offseason. The three-year veteran has reached an agreement to play for MAD Lions during the 2023 LEC season, according to a report from independent League of Legends journalist Brieuc Seeger. Carzzy played for MAD...
How to increase your behavior score in Dota 2
Dota 2 can be rewarding when you play it right and have the right teammates to rely on. A good win can make your whole day the rush of dopamine it provides, while unfortunately, the inverse is also possible. One bad game can ruin your mood for the rest of your matches going forward. This can be the result of mistakes you make during the match or the difference in competence between your teammates and the enemies.
New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks give first look at Fuecoco’s evolution
Less than two weeks before the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch, even more leaks are flooding the internet, giving fans a look at some of the game’s new faces before release. In a newly released leak of an in-game screenshot, the first evolution...
Only 2 FaZe Clan players carried their weight in IEM Rio CS:GO Major elimination match
The team full of stars couldn't get anything done at the Brazilian Major. Star riflers Robin “ropz” Kool and Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken were the only CS:GO players on FaZe Clan to finish their disastrous elimination game against Bad News Eagles at the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage yesterday with a positive K/D.
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage
Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
Vitality to shake-up supports with arrival of Kaiser, departure of Labrov, according to report
Team Vitality is reportedly making a swap at the support position, bringing in MAD Lions’ long-tenured League of Legends support Kaiser for the 2023 season, according to a report from Marián Stoica of Blix.gg. In a corresponding move, Alejandro Gomis, also of Blix.gg, reported the team’s 2022 support,...
NiP lost at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, but they led all teams in a key strategic statistic
Ninjas in Pyjamas’ current CS:GO project will be evaluated after they finished 0-3 in IEM Rio Major Legends Stage alongside FaZe Clan, but the team at least topped one uncommon leaderboard. Casters Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill and Alex “Machine” Richardson came up with a new statistic during the Brazilian Major...
NRG kicks off ‘VALORANT roster reveal week’ with returning coach
With only a few final pieces left to fall in what’s been a very exciting VALORANT offseason, one of the partnered teams competing in the VCT Americas league next year is ready to announce its roster. But it seems like the org will be taking its sweet time in doing so.
What does 322 mean in Dota 2?
Like most multiplayer games, Dota 2 also has its lingo. From its competitive scene to basic gameplay elements, players use various abbreviations to describe certain situations—and “322” is one of them. 322 means throwing a match with questionable decisions and plays in Dota 2. Whenever a player...
How to watch TFT Western Last Chance Qualifier
A total of eight Teamfight Tactics players will compete for two final Worlds seeds at the Dragonlands Western Last Chance Qualifier. Introduced first during the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship, the Western Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) returns through Set 7.5 Dragonlands. Two invites were given to the LATAM, Brazil, NA, and EMEA regions for the Western LCQ. Following a wrap of the NA and EMEA Regional Finals from Nov. 4 to 6, all invites had been determined. Only the top two players at the Western LCQ will advance to the 2022 TFT Dragonlands World Championship.
Riot devs want more ‘off-role’ junglers in League meta, will make changes to push plan
The Riot Games devs are working towards a new project in the jungle: Bringing more League of Legends champions into the roaming role’s meta pick pool to add more “off-role” variety like mid and top lane often enjoys. “We think it’s cool when other champs can jungle,”...
Thunder Awaken parts ways with record-breaking Dota 2 roster ahead of next big move
Two parts of the biggest offseason rumor in Dota 2 have now come true as Thunder Awaken announces the departure of its entire record-breaking roster. After the confirmed departure of both DarkMago and Sacred, who were confirmed to be joining up with beastcoast after the other top-South American roster broke up its own historical roster, TA was left with just three players from its The International 2022 lineup.
These 10 heroes are crushing the Dota 2 Diretide meta
Seasonal game modes like Diretide can look like fun additions to Dota 2. Considering how competitive the meta can get in ranked Dota 2 matches, an alternate game mode is essentially a breath of fresh air until players break down its unique meta. Shortly after Diretide’s 2022 release, some heroes...
KRIMZ’s return spurs Fnatic to IEM Rio CS:GO Major playoffs
Over the last few years, Counter-Strike fans have had to say some of the toughest goodbyes to legends of the game, whether it be Major winners, Grand Slam champions, or CS:GO pioneers. Well, just mere hours ago, one of those legends turned the clock back to take his team back to a Major’s playoffs.
FPX parts ways with entire VALORANT roster
Chinese organization FunPlus Phoenix has released its European VALORANT team, the team revealed today. The future of FPX’s roster is known, however. The team is set to part ways with Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, who will reportedly join NRG’s VALORANT team alongside the former OpTic core. The core FPX roster has, however, reportedly signed with Natus Vincere, the largest organization in the CIS region.
Targamas and Véthéo reportedly signing with Excel ahead of next season
French support player Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé and Misfits Gaming’s Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié are reportedly set to join Excel ahead of the 2023 League of Legends season. Targamas, who joined G2 Esports this year, has reportedly reached an agreement that involves switching with...
K’Sante’s win rate is abysmal at League of Legends release despite early buffs
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is the latest League of Legends champion to hit the live servers on Nov. 3. Trying to avoid the tradition of releasing unbalanced champions like Yuumi and Zeri, Riot Games preemptively buffed K’Sante on the PBE. But this wasn’t enough for the champion to become a relevant pick, even at his release.
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
