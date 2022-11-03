ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable

The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series

Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Sean McVay talks change after Rams fall to 3-5

Most teams would be in the hunt less than a year after winning a Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in third place in a surprisingly competitive NFC West and trending the wrong direction. So after watching their latest contest slip away late to the Tampa Bay...
Yardbarker

Behind The Scenes Steelers’ Players And Coaches Aired Frustrations In Eye-Opening Meetings After Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett has come under increasing fire during his four-game tenure as the signal caller for the back and gold. The fan base was ecstatic when Pickett strolled onto the field at halftime of the New York Jets game and delirious when he led two touchdown drives. The defense ultimately yielded a ten-point lead back to the Jets and his debut was a loss dropping the Steelers to 1-3. But it did not dampen the enthusiasm for the former Pitt Panther quarterback.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Titans' Derrick Henry shares which running back he thinks is better than him

Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt

The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Rams Announce Five Roster Moves

The team is also activating TE Jared Pinkney and RB Ronnie Rivers from the practice squad, as well as placing LB Jake Hummel on injured reserve. Brewer, 25, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 catching on with the Rams. He opted out of the 2020 season due...
Yardbarker

Jeff Saturday recently blasted his first opponent as Colts HC

Jeff Saturday will face the Las Vegas Raiders in his first game as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and it does not sound like he thinks very highly of his opponent. Saturday, a former Colts center who was a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the team, has worked...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Watch: Terry Bradshaw makes cringe-worthy comment on pre-game show

Hall of Fame quarterback and long-time analyst Terry Bradshaw made a cringe-worthy comment during FOX's pregame show on Sunday when discussing Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals offense. After talking about the Cardinals' mentality to always want to throw the ball instead of running it, Bradshaw said of Murray: "I...
Yardbarker

Bengals Release First-Year Defensive Tackle

The Bengals released DT Domenique Davis on Monday. A first-year NFL player from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Davis first signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July. He entered the league in 2020 and finished his stint in Cincinnati with three tackles on 38 defensive...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Did The Steelers Make A Mistake In The 1st Round? After Travis Etienne’s Third Straight 100-Yard Game, It May Be Time To Ask

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris, a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He broke the team’s rookie rushing yards and receptions record as the Steelers made the playoffs by going 9-7-1. Pittsburgh was heavily criticized for selecting a running back in the first round because in the modern NFL, you just don’t pick running backs that early. But they were not the only team to pick that position in the first round in 2021.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy