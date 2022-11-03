Read full article on original website
Van Leeuween Ice Cream Makes a Sweet Start at its New Location in Denver
One of the most notorious ice cream shops has made its way to Denver! Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, is known for their high-quality ice cream made with the finest organic ingredients and vegan varieties. With delicious French ice cream flavors that dress the menu top to bottom, GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, got to do her own taste test and get an inside look at the iconic new spot in Larimer Square.
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Broomfield mother’s artistic baking business blooms
Every week, Fitra Simmons makes dozens of intricately designed, artistic cupcakes for friends, neighbors and community members in Broomfield. Simmons, an accountant and mother of three, taught herself how to frost colorful flowers, and after a lot of encouragement, decided to open her small business in November 2021, she said.
Wheat Ridge Home Selling for $950k Has a Hidden Movie Theater
Having a hidden room in a home is something that has always been intriguing. Not only to myself but think of how cool it would be to have a little hideaway in your house when you were a kid. This Wheat Ridge home located at 6900 West 33rd Avenue has...
7 Boulder Soup Restaurants with the Highest Rating
The first bowl of soup is thought to have been prepared around 20,000 BC. It is assumed that the first people began cooking broths when they discovered how to make mud vessels or clay pots. According to some historical documents, soups became a regular menu item in many civilizations around 6000 BC.
Total lunar eclipse visible in Denver Tuesday morning
A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Denver early Tuesday morning.
This Colorado Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
Wienermobile set to visit Parker this weekend
(Parker, Colo.) The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile scheduled a stop in Parker this weekend for anyone hoping to visit the giant hot dog on wheels. Driven cross-country by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long Wienermobile will stop in Parker from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at King Soopers, 17761 Cottonwood Dr.
The 6 Most Historic Restaurants in Boulder
Bon Apétit named Boulder the best food town in America, and Livability, Food & Wine Magazine, Forbes, and BuzzFeed all put it on their top cities for food lists. In addition to these honors, Boulder has a plethora of fun and amazing historic restaurants to visit. Here are the top six rated historic restaurants in Boulder, Colorado, based on the most recent TripAdvisor reviews:
Estimated 87 Boulder Twitter employees fired as part of 'workforce reduction'
A letter sent to the City of Boulder said "approximately 87 employees at the Boulder Office will be terminated from the company, with terminations expected to begin January 4, 2023."
Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report
Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
It’s Time to Ditch Your Glasses & Contacts: Icon Eyecare Breaks Down ‘EVO ICL Surgery’
It’s time to ditch the glasses and improve your eyesight! ‘Icon Eyecare,’ is Denver’s most trusted choice for corrective eye procedures. GDC’s Spencer Thomas got the chance to learn more about their advanced procedures including ‘EVO ICL’ surgery with Icon Eyecares Dr. Eva Kim.
Children's Hospital patient brings smiles
November is national epilepsy awareness month and a patient with Children's Hospital Colorado, shared their story of courage to push through a rare diagnosis with FOX31 and Channel 2. Children’s Hospital patient brings smiles. November is national epilepsy awareness month and a patient with Children's Hospital Colorado, shared their...
Town of Mead proclamation marks Flight 629, Longmont on deck
An effort to commemorate local residents who responded to the destruction of an airliner over the beet fields of Weld County 67 years ago gained some traction this week when the town of Mead proclaimed Nov. 1, 2022 as “Flight 629 Remembrance Day.”. Marian Hobgood Poeppelmeyer approached Mead, Longmont...
'Celebration of Life' service held for Aurora church leader and social-rights activist
Reverend Dr. Jules Earl Smith led the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Aurora for decades. ‘Celebration of Life’ service held for Aurora church …. Reverend Dr. Jules Earl Smith led the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Aurora for decades. Windy and warm start to workweek. The start...
Denver Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Pizza Restaurants
GAYOT picked out the 10 best pizza restaurants in the U.S.
Cooler and cloudier Sunday
Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs. Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs. Powerball jackpot hits an...
The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer
The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
