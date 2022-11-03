ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

KDVR.com

Van Leeuween Ice Cream Makes a Sweet Start at its New Location in Denver

One of the most notorious ice cream shops has made its way to Denver! Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, is known for their high-quality ice cream made with the finest organic ingredients and vegan varieties. With delicious French ice cream flavors that dress the menu top to bottom, GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, got to do her own taste test and get an inside look at the iconic new spot in Larimer Square.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield mother’s artistic baking business blooms

Every week, Fitra Simmons makes dozens of intricately designed, artistic cupcakes for friends, neighbors and community members in Broomfield. Simmons, an accountant and mother of three, taught herself how to frost colorful flowers, and after a lot of encouragement, decided to open her small business in November 2021, she said.
BROOMFIELD, CO
aboutboulder.com

7 Boulder Soup Restaurants with the Highest Rating

The first bowl of soup is thought to have been prepared around 20,000 BC. It is assumed that the first people began cooking broths when they discovered how to make mud vessels or clay pots. According to some historical documents, soups became a regular menu item in many civilizations around 6000 BC.
BOULDER, CO
Natasha Lovato

Wienermobile set to visit Parker this weekend

(Parker, Colo.) The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile scheduled a stop in Parker this weekend for anyone hoping to visit the giant hot dog on wheels. Driven cross-country by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long Wienermobile will stop in Parker from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at King Soopers, 17761 Cottonwood Dr.
PARKER, CO
aboutboulder.com

The 6 Most Historic Restaurants in Boulder

Bon Apétit named Boulder the best food town in America, and Livability, Food & Wine Magazine, Forbes, and BuzzFeed all put it on their top cities for food lists. In addition to these honors, Boulder has a plethora of fun and amazing historic restaurants to visit. Here are the top six rated historic restaurants in Boulder, Colorado, based on the most recent TripAdvisor reviews:
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report

Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Children's Hospital patient brings smiles

November is national epilepsy awareness month and a patient with Children's Hospital Colorado, shared their story of courage to push through a rare diagnosis with FOX31 and Channel 2. Children’s Hospital patient brings smiles. November is national epilepsy awareness month and a patient with Children's Hospital Colorado, shared their...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Cooler and cloudier Sunday

Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs. Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs. Powerball jackpot hits an...
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer

The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town

According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
NEDERLAND, CO

