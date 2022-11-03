Here are some team stats for this season, split between the first and the last 4 games. I decided to make the incision after the fourth game of the season for a number of reasons: A) It coincides with moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, therefore the data will be consistent with regards to role for the first 4 games and consistent with what can reasonably be expected moving forward. B) The fifth game is when Ham started to make bigger changes. The offense started to look better, he figured the first things out. Even though AD was missing the fifth game and Ham cut Jones’ and Nunn’s minutes from the sixth game. So it’s imperfect to divide the season in this way. However, moving Westbrook to the bench seems by far the biggest move and having the same sample size of 4 games still makes the mid-point the most logical point for an incision/distinguishing the very early games from what might be a better indication of what this team is.

2 DAYS AGO