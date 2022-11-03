ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
NBA insider reveals shocking Kevin Durant trade talks

NBA megastar Kevin Durant caused quite a stir over the offseason when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and set a few ultimatums before eventually agreeing to return to the team this season. But despite Durant’s commitment to the team, it looks like he could still be on his way out of Brooklyn, after all.
Paolo Banchero explodes for career-high in Magic loss

On Saturday, recent Duke basketball one-and-done Paolo Banchero became the second-fastest Orlando Magic rookie in history to score at least 30 points in a game. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Shaquille O'Neal achieved the feat three games into the 1992-93 season. Banchero ...
It may be time for LeBron to start sacrificing, too

Here are some team stats for this season, split between the first and the last 4 games. I decided to make the incision after the fourth game of the season for a number of reasons: A) It coincides with moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, therefore the data will be consistent with regards to role for the first 4 games and consistent with what can reasonably be expected moving forward. B) The fifth game is when Ham started to make bigger changes. The offense started to look better, he figured the first things out. Even though AD was missing the fifth game and Ham cut Jones’ and Nunn’s minutes from the sixth game. So it’s imperfect to divide the season in this way. However, moving Westbrook to the bench seems by far the biggest move and having the same sample size of 4 games still makes the mid-point the most logical point for an incision/distinguishing the very early games from what might be a better indication of what this team is.
The Lakers and Anthony Davis need to do a better job getting him second half touches

The ball was already levitating over Jarrett Allen’s signature hair and outstretched arms when Anthony Davis decided to leave his feet. It was the 8:04 mark of the 3rd quarter in the Lakers’ Sunday matinee with the Cleveland Cavaliers when Russell Westbrook violently attacked the basket, drawing Allen’s attention his way. Meanwhile, Davis tip-toed into the packed paint as if it were filled with hot coals.
Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game

Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
