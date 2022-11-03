Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Chicken Sandwich Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
thecomeback.com
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
Why Collin Sexton has Sunday’s game marked on the calendar
Collin Sexton is excited to play vs. the LA Clippers after getting injured last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."
An NBA executive suggests LeBron James and Anthony Davis are declining.
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
“Draymond Has Been Following LeBron Around Like A Puppy Dog These Last Couple Of Years”, Says NBA Executive
According to the executive, there was an idea of LeBron James bringing Draymond Green to Los Angeles.
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
Robert Parish Had No Problem Accepting the ‘Challenge’ of Replacing Boston Celtics Fan-Favorite Dave Cowens
Robert Parish had some big shoes to fill when he replaced Dave Cowens as the Boston Celtics center in 1980. The post Robert Parish Had No Problem Accepting the ‘Challenge’ of Replacing Boston Celtics Fan-Favorite Dave Cowens appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste
Stephen Curry's car collection is classy and amazing.
The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released
The Nets reportedly knew that Kyrie Irving was unlikely to finish all six conditions when making their list.
thecomeback.com
NBA insider reveals shocking Kevin Durant trade talks
NBA megastar Kevin Durant caused quite a stir over the offseason when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and set a few ultimatums before eventually agreeing to return to the team this season. But despite Durant’s commitment to the team, it looks like he could still be on his way out of Brooklyn, after all.
Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"
Anthony Edwards stood still during one play while ignoring his teammates against the Houston Rockets.
Paolo Banchero explodes for career-high in Magic loss
On Saturday, recent Duke basketball one-and-done Paolo Banchero became the second-fastest Orlando Magic rookie in history to score at least 30 points in a game. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Shaquille O'Neal achieved the feat three games into the 1992-93 season. Banchero ...
Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Lakers Game
Donovan Mitchell has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
silverscreenandroll.com
It may be time for LeBron to start sacrificing, too
Here are some team stats for this season, split between the first and the last 4 games. I decided to make the incision after the fourth game of the season for a number of reasons: A) It coincides with moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, therefore the data will be consistent with regards to role for the first 4 games and consistent with what can reasonably be expected moving forward. B) The fifth game is when Ham started to make bigger changes. The offense started to look better, he figured the first things out. Even though AD was missing the fifth game and Ham cut Jones’ and Nunn’s minutes from the sixth game. So it’s imperfect to divide the season in this way. However, moving Westbrook to the bench seems by far the biggest move and having the same sample size of 4 games still makes the mid-point the most logical point for an incision/distinguishing the very early games from what might be a better indication of what this team is.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers and Anthony Davis need to do a better job getting him second half touches
The ball was already levitating over Jarrett Allen’s signature hair and outstretched arms when Anthony Davis decided to leave his feet. It was the 8:04 mark of the 3rd quarter in the Lakers’ Sunday matinee with the Cleveland Cavaliers when Russell Westbrook violently attacked the basket, drawing Allen’s attention his way. Meanwhile, Davis tip-toed into the packed paint as if it were filled with hot coals.
ESPN
Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game
Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
Kentavious-Caldwell Pope Has An Honest Message For LeBron James
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sent a message for LeBron James.
Comments / 0