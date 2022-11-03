Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
The River: Diamond Lady paddled toward certain fate; now found in receding waters at Memphis
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story and it first appeared in January 2019 and is reprinted in honor of the discovery of the DIAMOND LADY in the shrinking water of the Mississippi River behind President’s Island in Memphis.
Customers warn others after Mississippi baker fails to deliver
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said “She never did […]
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
beckersspine.com
Mississippi hospital adds ExcelsiusGPS robot
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, Miss. became the first hospital in northern Mississippi to install Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS robot. The robot was added Nov. 7, and Kyle Smith, MD, will use it, a Globus Medical spokesperson told Becker's in an email. Dr. Smith also works with Semmes Murphey Clinic, which has locations in Southaven, Tupelo and Oxford, Miss.
desotocountynews.com
County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections
We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
brproud.com
Human remains found in Mississippi home after dog reportedly seen carrying severed arm
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in...
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge
Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
Human remains found in abandoned South Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
Letter threatening life of Mississippi county supervisor sent for DNA analysis, sheriff says
Officials say they are waiting on the results from DNA testing to determine the next steps in the investigation of a letter threatening the life of a Mississippi county supervisor. Sheriff Shane Phelps said this week the investigation into the letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 1-7
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Krispy Wings – 901336 […]
Officials: Decapitated body parts found in abandoned Mississippi house. Head of victim still missing as authorities investigate.
After the discovery of a human arm on a Jackson Street Saturday, authorities say they have located the rest of the body — with the exception of the head —in an abandoned house on Sunday. News sources in Jackson reported that the office of Hinds County Coroner Sharon...
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County officials launch petition to widen I-55
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials want more room to drive on I-55. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has had discussions with federal officials on a plan to widen the interstate, but to no avail. A petition has been started to try to band together the community...
The highest-rated beer in Tennessee is from Memphis
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Tennessee from BeerAdvocate.
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
WAPT
JSU football leaves economic mark for Jackson, spiked enrollment for university
JACKSON, Miss. — JSU brought a party to Veterans Memorial Stadium the last two home games of the season, but it also brought in millions for the capital city. The annual homecoming and boombox classic Tiger home football games left an economic mark on Jackson. "It's really the convergence...
Jackson Free Press
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
Thrillist
Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel
There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
