Memphis, TN

Northern Kentucky Tribune

The River: Diamond Lady paddled toward certain fate; now found in receding waters at Memphis

The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story and it first appeared in January 2019 and is reprinted in honor of the discovery of the DIAMOND LADY in the shrinking water of the Mississippi River behind President’s Island in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Customers warn others after Mississippi baker fails to deliver

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said “She never did […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckersspine.com

Mississippi hospital adds ExcelsiusGPS robot

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, Miss. became the first hospital in northern Mississippi to install Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS robot. The robot was added Nov. 7, and Kyle Smith, MD, will use it, a Globus Medical spokesperson told Becker's in an email. Dr. Smith also works with Semmes Murphey Clinic, which has locations in Southaven, Tupelo and Oxford, Miss.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections

We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge

Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in abandoned South Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 1-7

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Krispy Wings – 901336 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

DeSoto County officials launch petition to widen I-55

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials want more room to drive on I-55. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has had discussions with federal officials on a plan to widen the interstate, but to no avail. A petition has been started to try to band together the community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
Thrillist

Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel

There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
MEMPHIS, TN

