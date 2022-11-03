Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Two injured in West Yarmouth crash
WEST YARMOUTH – At about 10:30 Monday morning there was was a 2 vehicle crash at the intersection of Buck Island and Town Brook Roads in West Yarmouth. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
capecod.com
Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck
FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Falmouth Sunday. It happened about 2 PM on Palmer Ave. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
capecoddaily.com
Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – A car reportedly steuck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne about 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) betwnnd Edge Hill and Nightingale Rds The driver was evaluated fir unknown injuries. Low hanging wires were forcing traffic detours. Sandwich Road may be a better alternate route. Mass State […] The post Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
capecoddaily.com
Gas leak reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A residential gas line was compromised in Harwich shortly before 8:30 AM Monday. Firefighters responded to Lincoln Village Road off Lower County Road and evacuated the homeowner and closed down the area. National Grid was called to cap the leak. The post Gas leak reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Video report: Woman in custody after man fatally stabbed in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich officials are on the scene of a reported stabbing. The call came in sometime after 9 AM Monday at 860 Main Street, the Stone Horse. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation.
17-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. — A 17-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Swansea late Friday night, according to Chief Marc Haslam. Just before 11:30 p.m., Swansea police received several 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of 171 Marvel Street. Upon arrival, officers located a Ford Fusion...
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Harwich officials on the scene of a reported stabbing
HARWICH – Harwich officials are on the scene of a reported stabbing. The call came in sometime after 9 AM Monday at 860 Main Street, the Stone Horse. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation. CWN will […] The post Breaking: Harwich officials on the scene of a reported stabbing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Holding Meeting on Boat Ramp Improvements
HYANNIS – Barnstable is holding a public meeting about the planned improvements to the Scudder’s Lane Boat Ramp. The Department of Public Works is asking interested people to attend. The informational meeting will give the public a chance to learn about and give feedback on different aspects of the project. It will also include a […] The post Barnstable Holding Meeting on Boat Ramp Improvements appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NECN
Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Cape Cod
A man was stabbed to death Monday morning on Cape Cod, authorities say. Shortly after 9 a.m., police in Harwich, Massachusetts, received a 911 call for a stabbing at a property on Route 28, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they said he later died.
fallriverreporter.com
Fire, State, and local police respond after two found unresponsive after serious crash on Route 140
Two people were found unresponsive after a serious crash on Route 140 Friday evening. According to the Fire Department, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Lakeville Fire was dispatched to a crash on Route 140 south, south of Myricks. The initial report stated that a tractor-trailer had gone off the road, with...
Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton
Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
capecoddaily.com
Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered a significant arm injury on a tree spike in Barnstable Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to a Mary Dunn Road location about 10:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available. The post Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Car crashes into house in Dennis
DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Dennis around 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Lawrence Road. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred. The post Car crashes into house in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery
WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
cohaitungchi.com
The Knob – A Hidden, Seaside Trail in Falmouth, MA
This post includes some affiliate ads. That means if you click on one and make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. This helps keep the lights on. Thanks and I hope you enjoy reading about The Knob!. Exploring this easy, family-friendly seaside trail in...
17-year-old arrested in hit-and-run that injured a Fall River officer
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A 17-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly striking a Fall River police officer with an ATV, leaving the officer with serious injuries. The teen who was illegally operating an ATV was stopped by the police officer, in the area of Robeson Street and...
Rockland Man, 41, Fighting For Life After Serious Medford Crash: Police
A 41-year-old Rockland man is in serious condition after following an early morning single-vehicle crash just north of Boston, authorities said. Police responded to the crash off Exit 24 on I-93 north in Medford around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Massachusetts State Police report. Initial investigation suggests the driver...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized
A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
Logan Airport bus service coming to Mansfield
Travelers will have a new option to reach Logan Airport starting Saturday.
