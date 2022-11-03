ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Two injured in West Yarmouth crash

WEST YARMOUTH – At about 10:30 Monday morning there was was a 2 vehicle crash at the intersection of Buck Island and Town Brook Roads in West Yarmouth. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Falmouth Sunday. It happened about 2 PM on Palmer Ave. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – A car reportedly steuck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne about 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) betwnnd Edge Hill and Nightingale Rds The driver was evaluated fir unknown injuries. Low hanging wires were forcing traffic detours. Sandwich Road may be a better alternate route. Mass State […] The post Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
1420 WBSM

Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Gas leak reported in Harwich

HARWICH – A residential gas line was compromised in Harwich shortly before 8:30 AM Monday. Firefighters responded to Lincoln Village Road off Lower County Road and evacuated the homeowner and closed down the area. National Grid was called to cap the leak. The post Gas leak reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Video report: Woman in custody after man fatally stabbed in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich officials are on the scene of a reported stabbing. The call came in sometime after 9 AM Monday at 860 Main Street, the Stone Horse. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Breaking: Harwich officials on the scene of a reported stabbing

HARWICH – Harwich officials are on the scene of a reported stabbing. The call came in sometime after 9 AM Monday at 860 Main Street, the Stone Horse. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation. CWN will […] The post Breaking: Harwich officials on the scene of a reported stabbing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Holding Meeting on Boat Ramp Improvements

HYANNIS – Barnstable is holding a public meeting about the planned improvements to the Scudder’s Lane Boat Ramp. The Department of Public Works is asking interested people to attend. The informational meeting will give the public a chance to learn about and give feedback on different aspects of the project. It will also include a […] The post Barnstable Holding Meeting on Boat Ramp Improvements appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
NECN

Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Cape Cod

A man was stabbed to death Monday morning on Cape Cod, authorities say. Shortly after 9 a.m., police in Harwich, Massachusetts, received a 911 call for a stabbing at a property on Route 28, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they said he later died.
HARWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton

Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
TAUNTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered a significant arm injury on a tree spike in Barnstable Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to a Mary Dunn Road location about 10:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available. The post Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Car crashes into house in Dennis

DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Dennis around 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Lawrence Road. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred. The post Car crashes into house in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
WAREHAM, MA
cohaitungchi.com

The Knob – A Hidden, Seaside Trail in Falmouth, MA

This post includes some affiliate ads. That means if you click on one and make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. This helps keep the lights on. Thanks and I hope you enjoy reading about The Knob!. Exploring this easy, family-friendly seaside trail in...
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized

A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy