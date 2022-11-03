A man was stabbed to death Monday morning on Cape Cod, authorities say. Shortly after 9 a.m., police in Harwich, Massachusetts, received a 911 call for a stabbing at a property on Route 28, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they said he later died.

HARWICH, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO