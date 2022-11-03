Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Newport business gets festive for upcoming holiday season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Newport. One business is getting a head start on decorating and festivities. Main Street Floral and Design hosted their fourth annual Whoville Christmas Open House this weekend!. Many sweet treats, festive decorations, and holiday cheer were...
A Couple of Stars From ‘The Voice’ and ‘Americas Got Talent’ Are Coming to Fall River
Once again, the SouthCoast is getting a visit from some high-profile names as performers from America’s Got Talent and The Voice will be coming to Fall River this holiday season. Fall River’s annual holiday performance will be returning for its fourth year on Friday, December 16th, and held in...
fallriverreporter.com
Attleboro La Salette Festival of Lights to display over 400,000 lights over 10 acres of land this month
La Salette will continue their popular Festival of Lights tradition this year bringing several hundred thousand to view the beautiful display. The National Shrine of La Salette Festival of Lights will begin on November 24, 2022 and will run until January 1, 2023. The Annual Festival of Lights is a...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering
The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
whatsupnewp.com
Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000
This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
A New-Look Zeiterion Coming to New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Officials at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center recently announced a new $24 million renovation to New Bedford's historic downtown theater, intended to greatly enhance the experience for theatergoers, visitors, and students. The project was announced last month during a celebration of the Z's 40th anniversary. Rosemary Gill, President and CEO...
mybackyardnews.com
EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
4 New England Towns Made This Top 25 List of Best Christmas Towns in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, although Christmas and the entire holiday season holds charm everywhere, there will always be something quintessentially special about New England Christmas charm. Just ask Hallmark.
Owner of kayak washed ashore in Newport found safe
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Monday the owner of a kayak found in Newport made it to shore safely.
mybackyardnews.com
RIPTA VETERANS’ DAY SCHEDULE
Free Bus Service for All Local Veterans on Veterans Day and to WaterFire – A Salute to Veterans on November 5th. Providence, Rhode Island, November 4, 2022 — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will offer free service on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, to all Rhode Island veterans with proof of eligibility. RIPTA will also offer free service for veterans to Water Fire – A Salute to Veterans on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
GoLocalProv
The Big Waterfront Play — Millions Being Invested for Concert Venue
It was first announced in 2019, and now on Friday, Rhode Island and East Providence officials and Live Nation New England kick off one of the biggest economic investments ever along the Seekonk River. The move by East Providence is the latest in the transformation of the waterfront. The development...
Radio Business Report
A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands
It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
Search suspended after empty kayak found in Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A search was underway in Newport Saturday afternoon after authorities say they found an empty kayak north of the Newport Bridge. The Coast Guard’s Northeast Division says the kayak was filled with water and there was fishing gear inside. The U.S. Coast Guard Station at Castle Hill, and Newport’s police […]
rinewstoday.com
RI Comic Con weekend – the biggest show in the smallest state
Rhode Island Comic Con is billed as Rhode Island’s ONLY TRUE and official COMIC CON family fun event. And that is certainly true. Rhode Island Comic Con prides itself on bringing the fans of New England The Biggest Show in the Smallest State and some of the biggest celebrities and artists in the industry. A place to make all your childhood memories come alive and to make new and exciting memories and friends to last a lifetime. A great place to find that hard to find comic book, toy and collectible you have been searching for the world over. A whole lotta joy in a world with a whole lotta stress – and just before elections.
ABC6.com
Celebrities, including Boy Meets World’s William Daniels, celebrate 10th anniversary of Rhode Island Comic Con
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — There were celebrities around every corner this weekend for the 10th anniversary of Rhode Island Comic Con. ABC 6 News had a front row seat to all of it, including a one-on-one with one of the big stars from the weekend, William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny in the hit 90s show, “Boy Meets World.”
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
