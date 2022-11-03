ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

wabi.tv

Newport business gets festive for upcoming holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Newport. One business is getting a head start on decorating and festivities. Main Street Floral and Design hosted their fourth annual Whoville Christmas Open House this weekend!. Many sweet treats, festive decorations, and holiday cheer were...
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering

The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
kbsi23.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000

This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
1420 WBSM

A New-Look Zeiterion Coming to New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

Officials at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center recently announced a new $24 million renovation to New Bedford's historic downtown theater, intended to greatly enhance the experience for theatergoers, visitors, and students. The project was announced last month during a celebration of the Z's 40th anniversary. Rosemary Gill, President and CEO...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA
ecori.org

R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals

Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIPTA VETERANS’ DAY SCHEDULE

Free Bus Service for All Local Veterans on Veterans Day and to WaterFire – A Salute to Veterans on November 5th. Providence, Rhode Island, November 4, 2022 — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will offer free service on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, to all Rhode Island veterans with proof of eligibility. RIPTA will also offer free service for veterans to Water Fire – A Salute to Veterans on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Radio Business Report

A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands

It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Search suspended after empty kayak found in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A search was underway in Newport Saturday afternoon after authorities say they found an empty kayak north of the Newport Bridge.   The Coast Guard’s Northeast Division says the kayak was filled with water and there was fishing gear inside.  The U.S. Coast Guard Station at Castle Hill, and Newport’s police […]
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Comic Con weekend – the biggest show in the smallest state

Rhode Island Comic Con is billed as Rhode Island’s ONLY TRUE and official COMIC CON family fun event. And that is certainly true. Rhode Island Comic Con prides itself on bringing the fans of New England The Biggest Show in the Smallest State and some of the biggest celebrities and artists in the industry. A place to make all your childhood memories come alive and to make new and exciting memories and friends to last a lifetime. A great place to find that hard to find comic book, toy and collectible you have been searching for the world over. A whole lotta joy in a world with a whole lotta stress – and just before elections.
PROVIDENCE, RI

