NJ Life Sciences Vacancy Rate Poised for Decline
Demand for New Jersey lab/R&D space is strong and the current vacancy rate of 8.1% at the close of Q3 2022 is poised for a decline after a year of surging venture capital funding for the sector, according to CBRE’s Life Science Market Report. The country’s fourth largest life...
When Selecting Health Insurance Consider More than the Premium
When it comes to selecting the right health insurance plan to fit your needs, it’s important to consider several factors beyond premium. The cost of health insurance is often an important factor when evaluating between different plans or insurance companies, but it shouldn’t be the only thing you look at. It’s critical that companies and their employees examine the value they are getting for their dollars. Here are some important things to consider when selecting the health plan that best fit your needs:
Virtua Health College of Medicine & Life Sciences of Rowan University Unveiled
Today, Rowan University and Virtua Health celebrated the new Virtua Health College of Medicine & Life Sciences of Rowan University. Supported through an $85 million gift from Virtua Health, the second largest endowment in Rowan’s history, and $125 million dedicated by Rowan, the joint endeavor will attract and expand the University’s roster of professionals and students, as well as build research facilities on Rowan’s West Campus in Glassboro.
