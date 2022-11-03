ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
NJ.com

GOP DOES talk about undoing Social Security | Letters

Letter writer Joe Angelucci (“Democrats repeating a lie on entitlements”) needs to turn off Fox News and pay attention to the real world. He wrote that he has “never heard one Republican ever mention eliminating … (Social Security and Medicare) . . . .”. Consider these...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Oregonian

When do 2023 Social Security increases show up in payments?

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future

Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

How Can Undocumented Immigrants Get a Work Permit in the US

Since the launch of Documented’s WhatsApp channel two years ago, thousands of Spanish-speaking undocumented workers have subscribed to receive our Spanish newsletter, Documented Semanal, and shared their questions and concerns about immigration issues in New York. One question we’re often asked is: “How can an undocumented person work in the United States?” As with most […] The post How Can Undocumented Immigrants Get a Work Permit in the US appeared first on Documented.
AOL Corp

How long $1M in retirement will last in every state

Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task — and reaching that goal may be even harder. According to a recent survey conducted by Schwab Retirement Plan Services, the average American needs about $1.9 million to retire comfortably. This number is way out of reach for many Americans, considering the average amount Americans have saved is a tick above $168,000. However, $1 million might be more doable.
GEORGIA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

We shouldn't leave Social Security and Medicare subject to the whims of Congress

Something was wrong with my paycheck. It was too big. So, being stupid, I called payroll and pointed out their mistake: They had forgotten to withhold the Social Security tax. Not a mistake, they told me. It was late in the year, and because I had been getting paid extra for a weekly column I was doing in addition to my regular work, I had now earned enough to surpass the “taxable maximum” for the year.
WISCONSIN STATE

