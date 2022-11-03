Read full article on original website
KXLY
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
GOP DOES talk about undoing Social Security | Letters
Letter writer Joe Angelucci (“Democrats repeating a lie on entitlements”) needs to turn off Fox News and pay attention to the real world. He wrote that he has “never heard one Republican ever mention eliminating … (Social Security and Medicare) . . . .”. Consider these...
When do 2023 Social Security increases show up in payments?
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future
Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
How Can Undocumented Immigrants Get a Work Permit in the US
Since the launch of Documented’s WhatsApp channel two years ago, thousands of Spanish-speaking undocumented workers have subscribed to receive our Spanish newsletter, Documented Semanal, and shared their questions and concerns about immigration issues in New York. One question we’re often asked is: “How can an undocumented person work in the United States?” As with most […] The post How Can Undocumented Immigrants Get a Work Permit in the US appeared first on Documented.
Political experts issue midterm election predictions, most conclude GOP will take House and Senate is toss-up
Political experts are divided over who will control the Senate following Tuesday's midterm elections, but most believe Republicans will take the majority in the House.
20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Good To Know: 6...
Battle Over Wage Rules for Tipped Workers Is Heating Up
Talia Cella, training manager for burrito chain Illegal PeteÕs, which offers starting pay of $15 plus tips as well as health care, at a location in Denver, Sept. 13, 2022. (Andrew Miller/The New York Times)
AOL Corp
How long $1M in retirement will last in every state
Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task — and reaching that goal may be even harder. According to a recent survey conducted by Schwab Retirement Plan Services, the average American needs about $1.9 million to retire comfortably. This number is way out of reach for many Americans, considering the average amount Americans have saved is a tick above $168,000. However, $1 million might be more doable.
What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035
The future of Social Security remains uncertain, forcing people to ask questions like, "Will Social Security run out?" According to the 2021 annual report from the Social Security board of trustees,...
We shouldn't leave Social Security and Medicare subject to the whims of Congress
Something was wrong with my paycheck. It was too big. So, being stupid, I called payroll and pointed out their mistake: They had forgotten to withhold the Social Security tax. Not a mistake, they told me. It was late in the year, and because I had been getting paid extra for a weekly column I was doing in addition to my regular work, I had now earned enough to surpass the “taxable maximum” for the year.
