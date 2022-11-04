Sparing no expense: Gainesville High sets the bar high with ornate new facility for all athletics

Gainesville High's new state-of-the art Student Activities Center has included every bell and whistle for all its student athletes. - photo by Scott Rogers

Since athletics was introduced to Gainesville High School more than a century ago, the school and community has enjoyed a lot of success and prestige from its overall program.

With 28 state championships in nine different sports — 31 if you count undefeated football seasons from 1923-25 before the Georgia High School Association was formed — hundreds of region titles, winning seasons and individual awards and honors, Red Elephant teams have made up one of the state’s most respected programs.

And between City Park Stadium for football, the Ivey-Watson Field for baseball, Alumni Gymnasium, and others, Gainesville boasts some of Georgia’s most recognizable high school sports facilities.

However, it is likely that the school’s newest facility, the Student Activities Center, which officially opened the day after school began back in August, will surpass them all.

The $20 million, more than 90,000-square foot, three-level facility, which includes a gymnasium, locker rooms, meeting spaces, offices, classrooms and numerous other amenities like a cafeteria, running track and training room facilities, is already making a major impact on all 20 of Gainesville’s athletic programs on the varsity and sub-varsity levels.

“That facility is second to none in the state,” Gainesville athletics director Adam Lindsey said. “I’ve been in all the good ones, and there are some really good ones out there. There’s not one that touches what we have, and that’s what we wanted to do.”

While other high schools have facilities that includes many of those features, it is the scope of many of them that sets Gainesville’s apart.

There is literally some feature that benefits every one of the school’s athletic programs in the building, most notably, locker room facilities and coaches offices for all 20 of Gainesville’s varsity sports.

“Absolutely, and it was 100 percent the goal,” Lindsey said. “We didn’t want to leave anybody out and not give anybody something to be excited about or proud of that building. I want kids to have a space and coaches to have a space that is their own. They can hang something up and know it’s going to be there next time they come in or to have a kid be able to use a locker and use that locker for four years and not have to (hear), ‘OK, your season is over. Go clean out your locker.’

“So it was really important for us that everybody that practices on campus has a locker room. Every single head coach has an office. It just reminds me a lot of smaller colleges. When you walk up and down the hallways, it reminds me of Division III or Division II schools that I’ve been to where everybody has their own space, and everybody feels like they belong.”

In addition, there are several extras that enhance the experience for the athletes and coaches for every sport.

Athletic history has a very prominent place throughout the facility, particularly in the football wing, which features images and information about the numerous Red Elephants who have gone on to play college and/or professional football.

Each sport also features a former player from that sport, along with a large Gainesville “G” logo in the entrance to its locker room.

And it’s not just athletes who are benefitting from the new facility, with the Gainesville band and ROTC programs also getting their own space on the building’s third floor.

“The band, they were in a metal building that they couldn’t fit everybody in,” Lindsey said. “So now they’ve got their own large space they can call their own after living in the gym for two years. ROTC has been living out of trailers. I’ve been there. For them to have their state-of-the-art facility (is great), as well.

“We talk about the athletics piece of it because that’s the fun part about this, but it’s for the programs for the entire school. The performing arts center has gotten some major upgrades, so literally everybody got something out of that whole process.”

Lindsey’s assessment will get no argument for many of Gainesville’s athletes or coaches, particularly those from the Red Elephants’ volleyball team, which arguably benefits from the new center more than any other program.

The new gymnasium offers a pair of side-by-side volleyball courts with bleacher seating for 1,200 spectators, plus a main court that runs across them which can accommodate either volleyball and basketball for tournaments or practices.

“We’ve always been able to have a good relationship with the basketball team, but it definitely has helped,” Gainesville volleyball coach Randy Roys said. “If you’ve seen the floor, the way that it’s been laid out, it’s definitely laid out for volleyball first. I don’t have to put tape down and stuff like that, except if we go on the main court.

“So I’ve got two courts. The graphics, the atmosphere, the whole thing about it his top notch. My daughter plays (Division) II-level college (volleyball), and this is arguably better than most of the D-II gyms I’ve been in. So this is definitely one of the premier facilities to play volleyball in the state right now.”

Floor space can also be used for wrestling meets, and there is also a separate wrestling room for practices also located on the ground floor.

Gainesville’s fifth-ranked football program occupies much of the second floor, including coaches offices, an expansive locker room, study and class rooms and a team meeting room that holds theater-style seating for 140 players and coaches.

In addition, the building features special amenities like the cafeteria that feeds athletes pregame and sometimes post practice meals, as well as a running track and training room facilities.

While construction began on the facility two years ago, the vision that helped build it goes back a couple of years earlier, when Lindsey was showing then-new head football coach Heath Webb around the program’s practice facility at the school.

It provided Lindsey with a wake-up call that while some of the schools facilities, especially those off-campus facilities, were first class, many others were in serious need of improvements.

“I remember showing Heath Webb, just after we’d hired him, our facilities, and he was like, ‘Adam, I’ve got to be honest, this is not what I thought it was,’” Lindsey recalled. “We had the football annex, which was built in the early ‘80s and had not had a single upgrade. We had the (old) Alumni Gym, which was built back in the ‘60s and had not had a single upgrade. It still had the rubber floor and wooden bleachers, and just was not a great facility. Those were the things that we used every day. Those are the things that our kids … had to live through every day.

“In conversations with Heath at the time, we just talked about, ‘How nice would it be to tear all this down and start over with something that would just really give our kids and our community something they could take a lot of pride in.”

Lindsey then took to his computer to create an Excel spreadsheet with ideas for what such a facility might look like.

His work eventually went through multiple redesigns after getting feedback from different coaches as to what they wanted to see from such a facility.

Then after getting positive feedback by from the booster clubs of several Gainesville programs and suggestions of architects who might be able to bring his design to life, Lindsey was excited to start looking into fundraising for the project, but started to think he might’ve gotten a little bit ahead of himself.

“Once it started picking up some steam, I said (to myself), ‘You know what? I probably need to pump the brakes on this and meet with (Gainesville City Schools Superintendent) Dr. (Jeremy) Williams just so I can clue him in on what I’m doing,’” Lindsey recalled.

Fortunately for Lindsey and the project, he found a receptive ear from Williams, who pointed out that funding for the facility could be incorporated into other projects that were already planned for the school — including renovation of the main weight room, installing artificial turf on the main football and soccer practice fields and a covered practice facility.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Special Local Options Sales Tax referendum by about three months, but it eventually passed.

And while the delay put construction and all the amenities being fully completed by a few weeks, the new facility has put a new face on Gainesville High School’s athletic program.

“Things never work out exactly how we want to,” Lindsey said. “Of course, I’d like to have that three months back from COVID, as far as getting started because we ended up getting into the day after school started (in August). So it was more rushed than I really wanted it to be, and we didn’t have all the branding done in it.

“We really in the beginning wanted, … we talked about having a big open house grand opening and invite the whole community and have them walk through the first time and see it for the first time. We didn’t get to do that, but it’s just turned into a building that our kids take massive pride in.”

The facility and other athletic improvements, particularly the revamped weight room, have gotten a resoundingly positive reception from several current Gainesville athletes.

“The weight room is amazing,” said Ozmar Marceleno, a senior on the Red Elephants boys soccer team. “There’s no weight room like this in Georgia … for any high school. Our turf fields, we’ve got the sheds done here, so we can practice anytime whether it’s raining or sunny.

“I was hoping it would be something really cool, but I didn’t think it was going to be like this. … It just really exceeded everyone’s expectations. I’m pretty sure everyone was amazed.”

Count Lindsey among those who have been amazed, though it’s doubtful that the new facility has exceeded his expectations considering how high his were.

He also acknowledges that other schools may use Gainesville’s as a model to build their own impressive facilities someday, which doesn’t bother him in the least.

“There’s been an arms race going on in college for the last 10 years, and we know it’s going to trickle down to high schools,” Lindsey said. “Somebody’s going to come out before long and build something nicer than us, and I get that. But for right now, we can hang our hat on, we’ve got the best.”