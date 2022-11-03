Read full article on original website
UMD FOOTBALL WINS ROAD GAME AGAINST AUGUSTANA
The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs had a huge win against the Augustana Vikings, as the final decision was 34-24. The win now gives UMD an overall record of 7-3 and leaves the Vikings with a 6-4 record. "Another great team win," said head coach Curt Wiese. " All three phases of...
UMD MEN'S HOCKEY WINS FIRST CONFERENCE GAME AFTER SPLIT WITH COLORADO COLLEGE
Minnesota Duluth came out victorious Saturday night 3-1 against the Colorado College Tigers. UMD's win secured a split on the series and gave them their first conference win. The Bulldogs now have an overall record of 5-5, and conference record of 1-1. Scoring for the Bulldogs was Ben Steeves, Owen...
EARLY GOAL DEFICIT PLAGUES NO. 5 BULLDOGS IN SETBACK TO NO. 1 MINNESOTA
After pushing the No. 1 University of Minnesota into overtime Friday night, the fifth-ranked University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team had no immediate answer for consecutive goals against in the second period that helped the Gophers past the Bulldogs 5-3 Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. "You...
PETERSON NAMED NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR, UMD WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY FINISHES 4TH, MEN FINISH 5TH AT NSIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
The #14 ranked University of Minnesota Duluth women's cross country team capped off a fourth place finish at the NSIC Cross Country Championships while the UMD men's cross country team held down a fifth place finish. UMD's Cailee Peterson, who paced the Bulldogs all season long was named NSIC Women's Cross Country Newcomer of the Year.
TOP-RANKED MINNESOTA ESCAPES WITH 3-2 OVERTIME WIN OVER NO. 5 BULLDOGS
It might have been an early November Western Collegiate Hockey Association showdown, but it had all the markings of an NCAA postseason tilt. On Friday night in Ridder Arena, the top-ranked University of Minnesota snuck out of game one of the series with a 3-2 overtime win over the No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team. While both teams picked up a league point, the Gophers will grab two after punching in a game-winner early in overtime.
#5 BULLDOGS HOLD OFF MARAUDERS IN 3-1 WIN
The #5 UMD volleyball team came out on top 3-1 on Friday against a Mary group that found just about every way to make that result as hard to get to as possible. Not right away, though. UMD came scorching out of the gate with a 6-0 run. This would ultimately give the Bulldogs the cushion they'd need to stave off some early Marauder pushback to leave the score at 7-3. From there, the Bulldogs took off with the set. Their lead would balloon from four to 12 on the back of an 8-0 run before Mary would snag another point. By then, the score was already 15-4 UMD. Still, the Marauders didn't fold, giving the Bulldogs a run for their money through the rest of the frame. In fact, Mary would outscore UMD 11-10 from the 15-4 point onwards. The work the Bulldogs had done early in the set was enough to help them cross the finish line with the lead. Despite Mary's 11-10 run, the Bulldogs' lead never dipped below eight points. UMD would take set one 25-15 and take a 1-0 hold on the match.
