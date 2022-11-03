The #5 UMD volleyball team came out on top 3-1 on Friday against a Mary group that found just about every way to make that result as hard to get to as possible. Not right away, though. UMD came scorching out of the gate with a 6-0 run. This would ultimately give the Bulldogs the cushion they'd need to stave off some early Marauder pushback to leave the score at 7-3. From there, the Bulldogs took off with the set. Their lead would balloon from four to 12 on the back of an 8-0 run before Mary would snag another point. By then, the score was already 15-4 UMD. Still, the Marauders didn't fold, giving the Bulldogs a run for their money through the rest of the frame. In fact, Mary would outscore UMD 11-10 from the 15-4 point onwards. The work the Bulldogs had done early in the set was enough to help them cross the finish line with the lead. Despite Mary's 11-10 run, the Bulldogs' lead never dipped below eight points. UMD would take set one 25-15 and take a 1-0 hold on the match.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO