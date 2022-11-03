Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
GBP/EUR Falls By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 3.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:23 EST on Sunday, 6 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.503% up from its 52-week low and 6.4% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
USD/CHF Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:22 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.679% up from its 52-week low and 1.725% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Is 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 4.66% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Monday, 7 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,475.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 706187995, 89.26% below its average volume of 6581194163.53. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 11% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Monday, 7 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,895.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 4, 99.99% below its average volume of 6140705128.79. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Over 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,512.21. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 56968771, 85.38% below its average volume of...
via.news
Cocoa Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 3.65% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Monday, 7 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,444.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 7959, 99.95% below its average volume of 17887364.17. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.93% for the last session’s close. At 10:11 EST on Monday, 7 November, CBOE (VIX) is $25.27. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.00 and 1.71% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.71.
via.news
USD/JPY Bullish By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 7.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $146.54. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.208% up from its 52-week low and 3.552% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news
Nikola Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped by a staggering 15.88% in 5 sessions from $3.4 at -15.88, to $2.86 at 19:25 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.85% to $10,564.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Nikola’s...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 10% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 10.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 7 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,517.58. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.95% up from its 52-week low and 17.02% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Silver Futures Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Silver (SI) is $20.56. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3996, 99.99% below its average volume of 16929462411.13. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
AUD/USD Bearish Momentum With A 6% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 6.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:06 EST on Tuesday, 8 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.65. AUD/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.955% up from its 52-week low and 15.39% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. AUD/USD’s last...
via.news
Super Micro Computer Stock Over 38% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) rose by a staggering 38.72% in 21 sessions from $55.74 at 2022-10-11, to $77.32 at 11:43 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.03% to $10,471.89, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
ZoomInfo Stock Drops By 35% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) slid by a staggering 35.93% in 21 sessions from $44.86 at 2022-10-21, to $28.74 at 13:41 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.13% to $10,488.89, following the last session’s upward trend. ZoomInfo’s...
via.news
Trip.com Stock Rises By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 22.65% in 10 sessions from $22.83 at 2022-10-28, to $28.00 at 19:41 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Trip.com’s...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Rises By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.55% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 6 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,734.90. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.37% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $15,442.80 and 1.34% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $16,513.20.
via.news
USD/CNH Falls By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.3638% for the last session’s close. At 14:23 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.23. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.091% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 0.745% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
via.news
USD/CNH Bullish Momentum: 0.799% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.7991% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Monday, 7 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.23. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.086% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 0.751% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
via.news
(PLTR) 10% Down At Session Start Today Following 1% Drop on Monday After EPS Misstep
(VIANEWS) – Palantir (PLTR), is down 1% at $7.85 on Monday’s premarket. The big data company reported a miss of 1 penniet adjusted earnings per share (EPS), and a revenue increase of $2.8 million. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of the Peter Thiel-backed firm was $0.01 on $478 million in revenue, an increase of 22% YoY.
via.news
DISH Network Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) rose 9.29% to $14.59 at 15:11 EST on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.31% to $10,507.70, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
